All-New Hyundai Creta is Priced Rs 10,000 More Than Kia Seltos, Launched in India

Hyundai launched the much-anticipated 2020 Creta at an introductory price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car will compete in the mid-size SUV segment and will go up against the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector and others.

Being under the same umbrella, the new Hyundai Creta shares a majority of its major components with the Seltos. However, the price tag on the new Creta is Rs 10,000 more than the Seltos.

Two of the crucial features that Seltos misses out on are a panoramic sunroof and the more advanced connectivity system in the car. The Advanced Blue Link connectivity system is capable of carrying out more than 50 functions which is more than what the UVO can provide in the new Seltos. Also on offer on the new Creta is a new platform that comes with 70 per cent steel reinforcements. Hyundai calls it the Superstructure and claims that it can withstand the weight of two full-grown African elephants on the roof.

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the most popular players in the SUV segment in India. After plenty of action that was seen in the mid-size SUV segment with the entry of Kia, sales of the Creta suffered slightly. Hence the new update for the car sounds like the right answer to prove its lead-position in the segment.

The new Creta stands as a brand-new car in its second-generation with major changes coming both in terms of cosmetic as well as mechanicals. In terms of dimension, the Hyundai Creta is smaller than the Seltos. However, both cars have the same wheelbase.