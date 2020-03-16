All-New Hyundai Creta Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh, Expensive Than Kia Seltos

Hyundai has launched the all-new Creta SUV at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Interestingly, Hyundai has managed to give the same price tag to both the base petrol and diesel variants. The car is also available with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is priced at Rs 16.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX variant.

On the outside, the car comes with three-part LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. The updated Creta also gets a new grille, a new set of alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Hyundai Creta Detailed Pricing. (Image source: YouTube/Hyundai India)

Speaking of which, the car gets a dual-tone black & beige cabin which is optional alongside black interiors with red accents. Also on offer is new leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats at the front. Hyundai has equipped Creta with a variety of new features including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Advenced Blue Link Connectivity System, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster with digital display, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a flat-bottom steering.



The Blue Link feature that debuted on the Venue compact SUV comes with added functionalities in the new Creta. This lets the owner control several in-car functions by using a smartphone or a smartwatch. Functions including remotely starting the car, live tracking and real-time traffic information among others.

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The car comes with three driving modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that are meant to optimise driving across different terrains.

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by prominent players like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since their launch.