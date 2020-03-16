All-New Hyundai Creta SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the all-new Creta SUV at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in India. The car comes with a brand new design, similar to what we saw when it was launched in China last year. Ahead of the official launch, the car was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo.

On the outside, the car is closely similar to the iX25 with split LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. Changes for the Indian market in the new Creta comes in the form of a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a few more cosmetic tweaks on the inside.

[caption id="attachment_2538427" align="alignnone" width="875"] Hyundai Creta Detailed Pricing. (Image source: YouTube/Hyundai India)[/caption]

On the inside, the car gets a dual-tone black & greige with leatherette upholstery. Hyundai has equipped Creta with a variety of segment-leading features including a 26.03 cm HD Infotainment with BlueLink, 17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display, Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Sporty D-Cut Steering.



Hyundai released design sketches of the car that showcased all the key elements of the car. The car also sports the Blue Link connectivity features and a few additional features as against the outgoing model. In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. The Creta will be powered by new BS6 engines - 1.5L MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and Powerful 1.4L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT). The car also comes with 3 drive modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimises driving comfort across different terrains.

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch.