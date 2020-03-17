All-New Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Spec Comparison - The Battle of India's Ultimate SUV

Hyundai has launched the all-new Creta at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new-gen Creta comes with plenty of changes in terms of design and styling. It gets a new list of features and new engine options to choose from. The update for the Creta is in light of the growing competition in the mid-size SUV segment that saw plenty of action last year. Korean automaker, Kia which debuted in India with the Seltos managed to overtake Creta’s sales in its first month in the Indian market. Hence the update for the Creta seems to be the right answer to make it fitter for the segment.

The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta shares a majority of the features but still manages to be worlds apart in a lot of aspects. Here’s how the two fare against each other on paper.

2020 Hyundai Creta. (Photo: Hyundai)

2020 Hyundai Creta Exteriors

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a brand new design on the outside that falls in line with the same language that began with the Venue. It comes with three-part LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Kia Seltos Exteriors

The car comes with wide DRLs that run across the width of the car and LED lamps, a high hood and the flared wheel arches with striking alloys. At the back, the car gets a chiselled rear bumper and nicely shaped tail lamps with LED inserts. The HT line trims get chrome elements to add to the bling, while the GT variants boast of additional red accents to add to the SUV’s sporty character.

Hyundai Creta Inetriors. (Image source: News18.com)

2020 Hyundai Creta Interiors

The 2020 Hyundai Creta in its standard variant will come with a two-tone colour scheme of beige and black, similar to other Hyundai cars. Higher variants of the Creta will sport all-black colour scheme with red accents. Also on offer is a new flat-bottom steering wheel and metal pedals in the footwell. The cubbyhole in the car comes with a USB port and a wireless charging tray. The car also comes with a panoramic sunroof along with ambient lighting and 17-speaker Bose Audio system and a small digital display on the armrest for the rear passenger.

Kia Seltos cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Kia Seltos Interiors

On the inside, the Kia Seltos comes with premium elements like leather upholstery, flat-bottom steering that impressed us on our first drive. The Tech Line of the Seltos comes with a dual black and beige colour tone, while the GT Line models come with an all-black colour scheme.

The car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car also includes a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.



2020 Hyundai Creta Engine

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).



Kia Seltos Engine

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission, thereby giving a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.

2020 Hyundai Creta Features

In its new avatar, the new Hyundai Creta comes with a host of new features. The car gets ventilated seats at the front, ambient lighting, electric parking brake and an air purifier. The new advanced Blue Link connectivity technology comes with over 50 functions in the new Creta. Unlike the previous version of the tech that was seen on the Venue, the new Blue Link on the Creta also comes with smartwatch integration as well.

In terms of safety, the car comes now comes with three driving modes Eco, Comfort and Sport with three terrain modes including Snow, Sand and Mud. Also on offer are features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), hill start assist and what Hyundai calls the Superstructure chassis.

Kia Seltos Features

As we mentioned before, several features in the Seltos is shared with the new Creta. Case in point would be ventilated seats at the front, Bose sound system, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting and an air purifier. On the dash of the Seltos is a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Like the Blue Link is to Creta, the Seltos gets an e-SIM based connectivity system called UVO, which packs 37 features, including live location, geo-fencing, panic notification and remote engine start/stop among others.

In terms of safety, the car gets 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

2020 Hyundai Creta Price

Hyundai has launched the all-new Creta SUV at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Interestingly, Hyundai has managed to give the same price tag to both the base petrol and diesel variants. The car is also available with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that is priced at Rs 16.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX variant.

Kia Seltos Price

After a few price-hikes that followed its launch, the Kia Seltos is now priced at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTE Trim. Prices for the car goes up to Rs 16.29 lakh for the GTX+ trim that comes with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.