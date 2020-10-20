All-New Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Ahead of Launch in India; Production Starts

Images of the next-generation Hyundai Elite i20 have been leaked online, ahead of its official launch in India, which is expected to take place sometime next month. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened. As for the spy images, they are clicked inside the Hyundai's production facility in Chennai, suggesting the production has started and the launch is around the corner.

The front end of the new generation Elite i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

The Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to have multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios.

The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 will come in the range of Rs 6 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The offering by South Korean auto giant Hyundai will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.

