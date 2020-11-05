All-New Hyundai i20 First Look Review: Price, Variants, Engine and Gearbox Options and More

This is the new Hyundai i20 and it is going to be Hyundai’s flagship hatchback offering in India. Let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer. First and foremost, it will no longer have the ‘Elite’ in its name and instead, will simply be called as the i20. As you can see it gets itself a brand new design which is meant to give it a sportier look.

The new i20 looks a lot sharper and hunkered down as compared to the outgoing model and gets modern design elements that make it stand out.

New Hyundai i20 from the back. (Photo: Hyundai)

The same goes for the inside too as it gets a new dash design which includes two massive all-digital displays, in the form of a giant new touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. As for the design, the AC vent lines run through the width of the dash and the car gets the latest generation steering from Hyundai as well. It will come with the Hyundai Blue Link Connectivity system and will have features like cruise control and a wireless charging pad as well. It is also expected to be a lot more spacious than the outgoing model and yes, it will offer a sunroof as well.

New Hyundai i20 interiors. (Photo: Hyundai)

Now, let’s talk about the variants. Majorly, there are four trims that you can choose from – Magna, Sportz, Asta and the top-spec Asta (O), but thanks to a large number of engine and gearbox options, the number of actual variants on offer go all the way up to 24.

In order to make it simple, let’s talk about the drivetrain options itself. First, there is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. Then, there is the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is only available with a manual gearbox and no automatic option at least as of now. And finally, there’s the second choice of a petrol engine which is the one that you see here – 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and this can be had with either a sporty DCT gearbox or the new iMT transmission which recently made its debut on the Hyundai Venue.

The new Hyundai i20 has three engine options. (Photo: Hyundai)

All in all, there are a lot of new things that are offered with the new i20 including an all-new design, a modern and up-to-date feature list and it is going to give buyers a lot of drivetrain options to choose from as well. What remains to be seen is how the car is to drive. We will soon be getting our hands on it so make sure you stay tuned for the full review of the new Hyundai i20.