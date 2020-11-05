All-New Hyundai i20 Launched in India at Rs 6.80 Lakh, Gets 13 Variants With 3 Engine Options

Hyundai Motors India has launched the much awaited all-new i20 in India today at an introductory starting price of Rs 6.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom). The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened. There are 13 variants on offer and three engine options to choose from. Here are the variant wise prices of the all-new Hyundai i20:

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Magna - Rs 6,79,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Sportz - Rs 7,59,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Asta - Rs 8,69,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P MT Asta (O) - Rs 9,19,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P iVT Sportz - Rs 8,59,900

Hyundai i20 1.2 P iVT Asta - Rs 9,69,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT Sportz - Rs 8,79,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT Asta- Rs 9,89,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT Asta- Rs 10,66,900

Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT Asta (O)- Rs 11,17,900

Hyundai i20 1.5 D MT Magna - Rs 8,19,900

Hyundai i20 1.5 D MT Sportz- Rs 8,99,900

Hyundai i20 1.5 D MT Asta (O)- Rs 10,59,900

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom pan India

In the domestic market, the car takes on the likes of the Tata Altroz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno among others. The new iteration of the car comes with a host of changes in terms of design. Bookings for the same began a week ago for Rs 21,000.

Commenting on the launch of ‘the all-new i20’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer centric organization, we have developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing to life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India.”

The front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car showcases a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

Inside the cabin, the all-new i20 gets a 26.03 cm touchscreen HD infotainment screen with first in segment BlueLink connectivity suite and Bose surround sound system. Other features include cooled wireless charger, smart air purifier among other features.

The Hyundai i20 gets multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with 88 PS output, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios with 120 PS output. There's a 7-speed DCT gearbox on offer alongside the 6-speed iMT gearbox, both of which are first in segment along side manual and automatic gearbox options.

Hyundai is offering a 5-year warranty, 3-year BlueLink subscription and 3-year RSA with the all-new Hyundai i20.