All-New Hyundai i20 N Inspired by WRC Rally Car Unveiled, Joins i30 N and i30 Fastback N

Hyundai Motor has revealed its latest high-performance model, the all-new i20 N, inspired by the i20 WRC rally car. The latest model joins the i30 N and i30 Fastback N among Hyundai’s high-performance line-up in Europe. The all-new i20 N has its roots in motorsport. It is inspired by the i20 Coupe WRC, a rally car based on a highly modified version of the road-going Hyundai i20, and thus has the same weight as the minimum weight required in FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

The model has led Hyundai to success in 2019, when Hyundai was crowned the WRC manufacturers’ champion after securing four wins during the season. To date, Hyundai has scored a total of 17 wins at the highest level of international rally competition.

The all-new i20 N's front is dominated by a bumper with a larger air intake for the turbo engine. The wide radiator grille with N logo features a unique pattern inspired by a chequered flag. The unique side sills reinforce the link between the front and rear of the car. At the rear, a distinctive WRC-inspired roof spoiler enhances downforce and helps maintain stability even at high speeds.

Hyundai i20 N back profile

Other design highlights include front LED headlamps, the darkened tail lamps resembling a black diamond, bespoke 18‑inch alloy wheels with a grey matte finish and N-branded brake callipers. The all-new i20 N comes in six exterior colours including the N signature Performance Blue livery, which is exclusive to Hyundai N models, and an optional Phantom Black roof for a two-tone style. Additional Tomato Red accents further emphasise Hyundai’s motorsport DNA.

Inside, the all-new i20 N gets dedicated sport seats with an integrated headrest, N steering wheel, N gear knob and sporty N metal pedals. The black interior features Performance Blue accents throughout and all‑black head lining. The digital cluster and AVN screen include features such as the variable LED red zone, which varies according to engine oil temperature, and the shift-timing indicator, which shows the driver the best time to switch gears.

The all-new i20 N comes with an optional 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen navigation system with dedicated N content, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also available with the latest version of Bluelink, Hyundai LIVE Services, Connected Routing and Last Mile Navigation, as well as remote features via the Bluelink smartphone app. Bluelink comes with a free five-year subscription.

The all-new i20 N is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged GDi engine with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT). This engine is the first of a new generation to feature in a European Hyundai model, and delivers a maximum output of 204 PS and a maximum torque of 275 Nm for ultimate power delivery. With 1,190 kg of weight just as the i20 Coupe WRC, the power-to-weight ratio is one of the best in class. The all-new i20 N delivers a maximum speed of 230 km/h, and can go from 0‑100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

The all-new i20 N is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System features and complies with the highest European safety standards. This includes features such as Forward Collision Assist City / Interurban / Pedestrian (FCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW).