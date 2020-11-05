AUTO

All-New Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

News18.com | November 5, 2020, 11:29 IST IST
Hyundai will be launching the all-new i20 in India today. In its new avatar the car sports plenty of changes in terms of design as well as mechanicals. Hyundai opened bookings for the car a week ago at Rs 21,000. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened. The front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February. Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.


Nov 5, 2020 11:29 am (IST)

Hyundai was supposed to unveil the car at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened.

Nov 5, 2020 11:20 am (IST)

The new i20 will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz among others in the domestic market.

Nov 5, 2020 11:08 am (IST)

Hyundai will be launching the all-new i20 in India today. While we are still dark on a few details about the car, more will be revealed today.

Hyundai i20. (Image source: YouTube/Hyundai)

The Hyundai i20 is expected to have multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the Grand i10 Nios.

