All-New Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback India Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

Hyundai will be launching the all-new i20 in India today. In its new avatar the car sports plenty of changes in terms of design as well as mechanicals. Hyundai opened bookings for the car a week ago at Rs 21,000. The new hatchback was supposed to be globally unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year, however, due to COVID-19, the show never happened. The front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the Verna. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released in February. Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.