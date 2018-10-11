English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New Hyundai Santro Hatchback Completely Revealed in TVC - See Video
The pre-booking for the all-new Hyundai Santro is only online, starting from October 10, 2018 till October 22, 2018 with Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer.
All-new Hyundai Santro Hatchback. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Hyundai recently heralded the return of the Santro in India. To further add to the excitement around the launch, Hyundai has completely revealed the all-new Santro in an advertisement. The ad features exterior shots of the all-new Hyundai Santro hatchback which will have its world premiere on October 23, 2018. Hyundai has also started the accepting the official bookings of the all-new Santro in India at Rs 11100. The pre-booking for the all-new Santro is only online, starting from October 10, 2018 till October 22, 2018 with Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer.
The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system will have Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the all-new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.
The all-new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag will provide safety to customers.
When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well. The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).
