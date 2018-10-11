All-New Hyundai Santro Hatchback Completely Revealed in TVC - See Video

Hyundai recently heralded the return of the Santro in India. To further add to the excitement around the launch, Hyundai has completely revealed the all-new Santro in an advertisement. The ad features exterior shots of the all-new Hyundai Santro hatchback which will have its world premiere on October 23, 2018. Hyundai has also started the accepting the official bookings of the all-new Santro in India at Rs 11100. The pre-booking for the all-new Santro is only online, starting from October 10, 2018 till October 22, 2018 with Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer.The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system will have Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the all-new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.The all-new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag will provide safety to customers.When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well. The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).