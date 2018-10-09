All-New Hyundai Santro Hatchback Officially Unveiled in India, Bookings to Open at Rs 11,100

All-new Hyundai Santro unveiled in India. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Santro in India. The World Premiere of The All New SANTRO will be held on October 23, 2018 in New Delhi. The all-new Hyundai Santro gets a ‘Modern Stylish Tallboy design’ which is based around an overall design theme of “Rhythmical Tension” which exudes a refined yet sporty image, according to the Korean automaker. The front of the all-new Santro comes with Hyundai's Signature Cascade Grille with chrome surround that projects modern and premium appeal. The all-new Santro will also come with first-in-segment rear AC vents for enhanced comfort of the passengers in the rear seat.Speaking at the unveiling of the all-new Santro, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said, "Today is a historic and proud moment for us, as India has unanimously chosen the name of their Favourite Family Car to be called the All New Santro. Since it’s launch, Santro created history with its numerous segment first innovations and became the Complete Family Car for millions of Indians. The All New Santro is basked on the six key pillars – Modern Stylish Tallboy design, Comfortable and Premium Cabin, New Age technology, Customer Centric Safety, All Round Performance and Complete Piece of Mind, to become a Game Changer and Benchmark Product in the Indian Auto Industry. The All New SANTRO will also debut Advanced In-House developed Smart Auto AMT and offer factory fitted CNG option."The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system will have Android auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the all-new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.The all-new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag provide good safety.When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well.The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment). The pre-booking for the new Santro will be 100% online starting from October 10, 2018 till October 22, 2018 with Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer.