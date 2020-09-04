All-New Hyundai Tucson SUV Images Unveiled Ahead of Global Premiere on September 15

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the first images of its all-new Tucson. New design highlights include the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’ and a dual cockpit layout. The images hint at innovative features being added to complement Tucson’s design.

For its fourth generation, Hyundai took the all-new Tucson to the new level, making it the first C-SUV in its class to be available in two different dimensions, while sharing the same name.

All-New Hyundai Tucson cabin

“The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment.”

Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, first introduced on the new Elantra, brings a punch to Tucson’s avant-garde ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme. The all-new Tucson’s exterior gets kinetic jewel-like surface details, signature DRLs (daytime running lights) integrated into the jewel-like grille, only revealed when turned on.

Overall, the new Tucson’s body is bigger and wider than previous generation models, offering a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a coupé-like character.

The evolution of Tucson’s interior layout led to a lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing for a decluttered surface. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson’s world premiere will take place on September 15th.