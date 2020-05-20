New Hyundai Verna Launched in India at Rs 9.30 Lakh, Gets 45 Connectivity Features

Hyundai India has announced the launch of their much anticipated new version of the Verna sedan in India which is being offered at a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Do note that this is an introductory price, which means that after some time, the Verna is set to get a price hike. The new model also debuts with Hyundai’s Blue Link system that offers 45 connectivity features like roadside assistance, remote engine start/stop, remote air conditioning start/stop, geo-fencing, real-time vehicle location and more.

The new Hyundai Verna comes in nine variants across three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine option as well. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual, IVT, AT and a 7-speed DCT unit. Here’s how the engine options (all of which are BS-VI emission norm compliant) pan out along with their respective transmission options.

Engine Power Torque Transmission 1.5-Litre Petrol 115ps @ 6,300rpm 14.7kgm @ 4,500rpm 6 MT/IVT 1.5-Litre Diesel 115ps @ 4,000rpm 25.5kgm @ 1500~2750rpm 6MT/AT 1.0-Litre Turbo GDI 120ps @ 6,000rpm 17.5kgm @ 1,500~4000rpm 7DCT

In terms of looks, the new Verna sports the latest Hyundai design language. As part of this, at the front, it gets sharper-looking headlamps that merge into the new, wide grille, which has a black finish in the case of the Verna. The ‘Turbo-DCT’ variant gets addition styling elements like a twin exhaust, gloss-black grille and all-black interiors. The new Verna also gets new 16-inch dual-tone steel wheels and new diamond-cut alloy wheels as well.

As for the features, the new Verna gets a new digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats at the front, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, electrically-operated sunroof and paddle shifters as well. The car comes with a Vodafone-Idea eSIM integrated that helps it access the internet-enabled connectivity features. The Hyundai Blue Link services will be offered complimentary for first 3 years and post which, the customers can choose to further renew these services.

On the safety front, the new Verna gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist Control, rear disc brakes and front Park Assist sensors.

Here’s the complete variant-wise pricing of the new Hyundai Verna (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

S S+ SX SX IVT SX AT SX(O) SX(O) IVT SX(O) AT SX(O) Turbo DCT 1.5-Litre Petrol 930585 - 1070389 1195389 - 1259900 1384900 - - 1.5-Litre Diesel - 1065585 1205389 - 1320389 1394900 - 1509900 - 1.0-Litre Turbo GDI - - - - - - - - 1399000





The new Hyundai Verna competes squarely against the Honda City, which too, is due to get an update very soon.

