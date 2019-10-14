All-New Isuzu D-Max Pick-up Truck Unveiled in Thailand

Isuzu has unveiled the updated D-Max pickup truck in Thailand. India is among the handful of south-east Asian markets where the car is sold for personal and commercial use and the updated model comes with a host of changes.

Most of the changes are anything but mechanical. On the outside, the front gets a new grille design that is placed between a new set of headlight that looks even angrier now. Isuzu has upgraded the body shell to make it more sturdy and compliant with the latest safety norms. It gets bi-LED projector headlamps and LED taillamps. The overall silhouette of the car is now longer and shorter than the outgoing model.

The interior gets new elements too. On the dash is a new 9.0-inch infotainment system that comes with Android Aiuto and Apple CarPlay. Also new is the dual-zone climate control that the current generation missed out on. The new car also gets a digital multi-information display. Nothing in addition to these changes in the new D-Max.

Mechanically, the car ships with the same 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 150hp and 350Nm of torque that was debuted in the India-spec D-Max automatic and a 3.0-litre diesel unit that churns out 190hp and 450Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic and there are four-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive options available too.

