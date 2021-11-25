All-New Kia Niro SUV Unveiled, to Have Plug-in Hybrid and Fully Electric Variants

Kia has taken the wraps off of the all-new Kia Niro at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, which aims to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone.

“Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfils the practical needs of customers."

Completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Niro takes inspiration from nature in design and the choice of colour, material, and finish to strike a balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented outlook, says Kia. The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro’s exterior design with its crossover looks and two-tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances airflow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

Kia’s signature Tiger grille design has been updated for the Kia Niro and it now extends from the hood to the fender below. The front design is finished with the ‘heartbeat’ LED DRL (daytime running lights). The vertical taillight design, as per Kia, highlights aerodynamics and technology. It traces the vehicle’s wide stance with its shoulders and upright windows.

Kia has also introduced the ‘Greenzone Drive Mode’ which automatically transfers the (P)HEV into EV drive mode to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. When driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle automatically uses electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data. It also recognizes a driver’s favourite places, including home and office registered in the navigation system as a green zone.

The all-new Kia Niro uses recycled materials inside the cabin. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and the BTX free paint is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste.

On the inside, the off-centre dash curves around the front occupants with horizontal and diagonal lines and the centre console is easy to operate and features the electronic dial-type shift lever. It is positioned on the high-gloss black surface for a modern look. The audio-visual screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the dash, which also sports ambient mood lighting.

Kia also says that they have applied a lightweight seat mechanism and the car has got slim. The headrests’ back cover incorporates a coat hanger, while the slim dimensions of the headrest help to increase the feeling of space.

The all-new Niro will be on display at the Seoul Mobility Show from November 25 to December 5. It will be available with HEV, PHEV and EV powertrains starting from next year.

