All-New Kia Sportage Unveiled Ahead of Global Debut, Gets New Exterior and Cabin Design

Kia Corporation has today revealed the official images of the all-new Sportage, the premium 5-seater SUV from the South Korean brand. Revealed earlier this year under the Kia’s new design philosophy – Opposites United – the all-new Sportage wears a new radical exterior. The all-new Sportage is the result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s main global design network in Korea, Germany, the US, and China. The principles of Opposites United will influence all future Kia designs, giving them the same basic DNA.

Under the new design language, tense and crisp lines ripple along the refined body, amplifying dramatic styling tensions. At the same time, clean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence. On the inside, a space has been created that is state-of-the-art, fusing high-tech sensibilities into contemporary style.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” commented Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center.

“When you see the all-new Sportage in person, with its sleek but powerfully dynamic stance, and when you sit inside the detailed-oriented cabin with its beautifully detailed interior and first-class materials, you’ll see we have achieved those goals and set new benchmarks. In the all-new Sportage, we believe you can see the future of our brand and our products.”

Opposites United is formed of five pillars: Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, Tension for Serenity and Bold for Nature. The last pillar – Bold for Nature – has influenced the design creation of the all-new Sportage.

The front of the all-new Sportage gets a detailed-orientated black grille graphic stretching across the width of the face. The elongated grille links Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille – that acts as the visual focal point of the car – to the distinctive futuristic-styled boomerang-shaped DRLs (daytime running lamps), which in turn create solid boundary lines for the striking head lamps.

The side profile of the all-new Sportage has a black roof – a different color paint option to the vehicle’s body – is now available with the new model, helping to accentuate the sporting profile and highlight the C-pillar that encompasses a deconstructed look. The addition of a chrome beltline onto the rear of the all-new Sportage and into the D-pillar, creating harmonious lines with the rear spoiler.

At the rear, the all-new Sportage maintains its strong road presence with its powerful broad shoulders and the muscular swooping fastback flows into the rear lamps. The razor rear lamps are connected by a slim horizontal design, giving the all-new Sportage a wide impression from the back.

The cabin gets an integrated curved display with a slim crush touchscreen pad and finely detailed air vents. The arresting curved display sweeps across the front of the Sportage, giving the cockpit great width and depth. The three-dimensional air vents flow within the integrated curved display, reinforcing the Sportage’s contemporary and exquisitely slim cockpit feel.

The high-tech touchscreen pad along with the integrated controller act as the nerve center for driver and passenger connectivity, functionality and usability needs. Further enhancing passenger convenience, at the rear of the driver and front passenger seats are integrated hanger-type designs within the slim headrests, allowing clothing and handbags to be easily and conveniently hooked into place.

For the first time in the Sportage’s history, the all-new Sportage X-Line has been added that features a unique bumper, side sill and curved roof rack. On the inside, customers can choose between a signature sage green or black seating, as well as bold quilting and black metal wood.

The Sportage is due for global market launch later this year, and most likely will enter India sitting above the Seltos mid-size SUV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here