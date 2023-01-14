All-New Kratos X Electric Bike, 2023 Kratos R Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Details Inside

The Auto Expo has returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The auto market has gone through a tremendous change in the last couple of years, with increased emphasis on electric vehicles. So, it comes as no surprise that EVs have taken the centre stage at the Auto Expo 2023. Although there is still substantial time before EVs replace petrol or diesel engines, you still cannot look away from the new Tork Kratos X, on display at the event.

All-New Tork Kratos X

Electric bike maker Tork Motors has showcased an improved version of their Kratos motorcycle. The Kratos X has been upgraded by the Pune-based company to produce more torque and faster acceleration. A 7-inch touch-compatible TFT dash and an aluminium swingarm are among the new features of Tork Kratos X. A new FF (Furiously Fast) mode is also included, and the motor will be stronger than the one on the Kratos R, though the manufacturer hasn’t specified by how much. According to Tork, deliveries of Kratos X will begin in June.

2023 Tork Kratos R

Along with the new Kratos X electric bike, Tork also presented an updated version of its Kratos R electric bike with the improvements being entirely cosmetic. The Kratos R now boasts of a completely blacked-out battery pack and a dark blue colour design. However, the notable improvement is the new LCD dash. The layout and aesthetics are completely new, and in place of the specific slots around the dash on the previous model, the warning lights are now placed in the empty space surrounding the primary display unit.

Kapil Shelke, CEO of Tork Motors called the day a milestone for the company and said that he was confident of the new Kratos X becoming a new companion for fun rides and that it will write its own success story. Kapil Shelke also confirmed that only the new upgraded Kratos R and Kratos X will be in the market and that he plans to phase off the standard Kratos S.

The automobile company also took the opportunity at the Auto Expo 2023 to make some announcements involving the production process. Tork Motors has disclosed that the 60,000-unit capacity new facility will be up and running by the first quarter of the year.

