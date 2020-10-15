All-New Land Rover Defender Launched in India at Rs 73.98 Lakh, Both 90 and 110 Models on Offer

After unveiling the prices for the Defender models earlier this year, Land Rover India has finally commenced the deliveries of the car in India. The 90 variant comes in at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 110 can be bought for Rs 79.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUVs comes to India via the CBU route available across five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. While the deliveries of 110 will begin immediately, the 90 model will be sold in Q1 2021.

The new design has minimal front and rear overhangs improving the approach and departure angles. The new 4x4 gets an upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.

The New Land Rover Defender is a highly customizable vehicle. Customers can choose from seven exterior colour options including Fuji White, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Indus Silver as well as options such as Tasman Blue, Pangea Green, and Gondwana Stone that are exclusive to the Defender. A range of 9 wheel designs from 45. 72 cm (18) pressed steel rims to 50.8 cm (20) alloys are also provided on the New Defender.

On the inside, the new Defender gets innovative features including a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front like early Land Rovers. As a result, the Defender 110 offers five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, with a loadspace behind the second-row seats of up to 1,075 litres, and as much as 2,380 litres when the second row is folded. The Defender 90 will be able to accommodate six occupants in a vehicle the length of a compact family hatchback.

The new Defender has been through more than 62,000 tests for engineering sign-off, while the chassis and body architecture has been engineered to withstand Land Rover’s Extreme Event Test procedure – repeated and sustained impacts, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV and passenger cars.

During development testing, prototype models have covered millions of kilometres across some of the harshest environments on earth, ranging from the 50-degree heat of the desert and sub-40-degree cold of the Arctic to altitudes of 10 000 ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

The new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291 mm and giving the 110 approaches, break-over and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off-Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900 mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system.

A choice of advanced petrol and cleaner diesel engines ensure new Defender has the power, control and efficiency for any environment, while a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain will join the range next year providing the prospect of silent EV-only progress. At launch, the petrol line-up comprises a four-cylinder P300 and a powerful six-cylinder P400, featuring efficient Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology. Alternatively, customers can choose from a pair of four-cylinder types of diesel – the D200 and powerful D240.