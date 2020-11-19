All-New Land Rover Defender SUV Delivered to Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-Law

The all-new Land Rover Defender, which starts at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom), has launched officially in the Indian market last month. Just a few weeks since the launch, Land Rover has delivered the swanky vehicle to a renowned celebrity. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma is the proud owner of Bollywood’s first Land Rover’s all-new Defender.

The actor took to his social media handle to flaunt some pictures of himself posing against his new SUV. Aayush has got the SE 110 5-door version of the Defender in Santorini Black shade delivered to him, priced at Rs 86.64 lakh, ex-showroom.

Land Rover Defender is available in ten variants in the Indian market. The design elements of the all-new Defender pays homage to the original Defender. Based on a new D7X platform, extreme attention has been given to details and highlights. Split tail lamps with LED and aluminium castings on the windows are some of the special highlights in the all-new Defender served by the Land Rover. Not many changes are made from the original as far as the overall shape of the model is concerned

While Land Rover is offering the 2.0-litre four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine in India, customers can expect some major off-roading specifications in the all-new Defender.

The equipment includes the Terrain Response 2 system which can be configured as per the requirement of the traction maximisation. When going off the tarmac, this particular SUV will be able to raise itself by 145mm. A pneumatic suspension system is capable of reducing the ground clearance by 50mm. There is a massive water wading depth up to 900mm. A 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, heads-up display, connected car technology, LED headlamps, 360-degree surround camera system, and more have been included for the top-end version of the Defender.

The Defender 90, which comes in five variants and three doors, will be available for booking some time in April-June 2021.