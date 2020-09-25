All-New Land Rover Defender to be Launched on October 15 in India, Prices Start at Rs 69.99 Lakh

The new Land Rover Defender is set to make its debut in India on October 15 this year. The SUV will be offered with both body styles that includes the short wheelbase 90 (3-door) and the longer wheelbase 110 (5-door).

Land Rover had unveiled the pricing of the car earlier this year with the 90 starting at Rs 69.99 lakh and the 110 is priced at Rs 76.57 lakh. Both the 90 and the 110 are available in five variants. The brand’s dealers across the country will deliver the first model on the 15th at the time of the launch all of which are the 5-door 110 version. Deliveries for the 90 are expected to begin eventually due to the recent setback that was caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the defenders will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 300hp and 400Nm of torque. This is mated to an 8-speed transmission and also comes with Land Rover’s Terrain Response all-wheel-drive unit. The 110 will come with air suspension as standard as well.

The car will also get an exhaustive list of features that will include a 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with heads up display. Also present would be connected car tech, a Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, 360 degrees surround camera and LED headlights.

In the domestic market, the car will rival the Jeep Wrangler and the Mercedes-Benz G350.