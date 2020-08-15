All-New Mahindra Thar 4x4 Unveiled in India, Gets Modern Design and Safety Features

One of the most awaited cars of recent times, the all-new Mahindra Thar has finally broken cover. In its latest avatar, the Mahindra Thar is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

Mahindra has also come out with roof options for the new Thar as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. On top of this, you can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration.

The new Mahindra Thar has been updated with modern features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which as per Mahindra, is ‘drizzle resistant’. The Thar will also come with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays. It has got an update in terms of safety too as it gets things like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.

All-new Mahindra Thar interiors. (Photo: Mahindra)

Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd said, “The All-New Thar is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form. We are proud of our authentic SUV legacy that has been guarding the freedom of this nation by serving the armed forces since the 1950s, while simultaneously becoming the spirit of adventure and a lifestyle icon. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence, and is geared up for its next adventure”.

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the all-new Thar will be available in 6 colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

The launch of the Mahindra Thar is scheduled to be on October 2, 2020, which is when we will get to know more about the price and the availability of Mahindra’s latest offering.