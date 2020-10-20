All-New Mahindra Thar Crosses 15,000 Bookings Since Launch, Deliveries from November 1

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra has reported that bookings for 'All-New Thar' SUV has now crossed 15,000 bookings, since its launch on October 2, 2020.

"Today 57 per cent of all buyers of the All-New Thar are first time car buyers and a significantly large share of all bookings are for the automatic variants," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The all-new Thar is available in two trims, namely "AX & LX", with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh for AX series and Rs 12.49 lakh for LX series.

The all-new Thar is the second generation vehicle in the series. The company has made some cosmetic updates in comparison to its predecessor. The vehicle will now give the buyer the option to choose between petrol and diesel engines.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar houses a 2.2-litre diesel engine offering 130 hp power and 320 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre stallion turbo petrol engine making 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The car which promises utmost comfort also comes with a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are set to prove themselves in terms of both power and performance.

The car has got quite a decent upgrade when it comes to its interior. The new Mahindra Thar is equipped with a digital odometer, digital clock, electronic multi-trip meter among other things. Further, it also houses vinyl seat upholstery and monochrome MID display in the instrument cluster.

(With input from IANS)