All-New Mahindra Thar Crosses 9,000 Bookings Since Launch, Deliveries from November 1

Mahindra and Mahindra, today announced that its SUV, the All-New Thar has already crossed 9,000 bookings, since its launch on October 2, 2020. This, despite only 18 cities being part of phase one markets where test drive and demo vehicles are available. The All-New Thar becomes the only SUV in the 4X4 lifestyle category to record this booking milestone in such a short span of time.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the All-New Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that the All-New Thar has resonated well with lifestyle seekers, families & women buyers, thereby opening-up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic lifestyle 4X4 SUV. Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. Our endeavour is to ensure that test drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the All-New Thar.”

As one of the most anticipated launches in the industry, the All-New Thar has garnered a lot of interest from buyers and auto experts alike. Since its launch on October 2, 2020, the All-New Thar has received over 36,000 enquiries and more than 3.3 lakh website visitors.

Test drives for the All-New Thar has begun in phases, starting with 18 cities. The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, 2020 and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15, 2020. The deliveries for the All-New Thar will commence on November 1, 2020.