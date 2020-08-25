All-New Mahindra Thar Off-Roading Capabilities Detailed in New Video; Watch it Conquer Challenging Terrains

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is one of the most anticipated launches this year. The car was unveiled on Independence Day and has ever since been the talk of the town. The new-generation spawns a host of features and caters to a larger audience, unlike the niche off-roading customers that bought the outgoing version.

In the latest video by Mahindra, the new Thar can be seen conquering a few challenging terrains, proving its off-roading capabilities. The video starts with the car on tarmac which later shifts to muddy trail. Later, you can also see it climbing down a sleep slope onto water, sandy region and much more.

In its latest avatar, the Mahindra Thar is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

Mahindra has also come out with roof options for the new Thar as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. On top of this, you can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration.

The new Mahindra Thar has been updated with modern features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which as per Mahindra, is ‘drizzle resistant’. The Thar will also come with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays. It has got an update in terms of safety too as it gets things like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.