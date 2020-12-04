All-New Mahindra Thar Records Sale of 2,569 Units in the First Month of Launch

Mahindra has announced that it sold 2,569 units of the recently-launched Thar in its first month after launch. Ahead of this, Thar had received over 20,000 bookings in the first month itself and seeing the response, Mahindra had to stop the bookings for AX Std and AX variants till May next year. Currently, buyers of Mahindra Thar are facing more than seven months of waiting period. Mahindra is now working to ramp up Thar production to 3k units/month from Jan 2021.

At launch, the new Mahindra Thar was offered in four variants – AX Std, AX, AX(O)and LX. However, a while later the former two models were removed by the carmakers from their brand’s site. The base AX Std petrol was priced at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX petrol variant starts at Rs 10.65 lakhs and the AX diesel at Rs 10.85 lakhs. Range of the 2020 Mahindra Thar for the AX(O) petrol variant now starts from Rs 11.90 lakh

One of the most anticipated launches of the year, the 2020 Mahindra Thar based on the Gen3 chassis has already garnered a huge response from the customers.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar comes equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops 150bhp of power with 320Nm, and 130bhp with 320Nm of peak torque respectively. Apart from this, both motors of the new Thar are available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. Speaking about off-road capabilities, the all-new SUV is offered with an on-demand 4WD (four-wheel drive) system with a manual-shift transfer, a standard feature across all variants.

The base variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar – AX Std and AX – come with a fixed soft top, steel wheels, side-facing seats, mechanical lockable differentials and a manual transmission. Higher variants are offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity among other features.