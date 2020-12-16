All-new Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing with a New Silver Colour Option, Launch Soon?

The 2020 Mahindra Thar, one of the most awaited launches of the year, garnered rave response from the customers. Mahindra’s hard work has impressed enthusiasts, journalists and even potential buyers. Shortly after its launch, the bookings for the new SUV went through the roof such that it is now all booked up until May of 2021.

Now, a new spy shot of the 2020 Thar recently caught sight after it made its way online. A new Silver colour SUV was observed on road, which is not yet officially available through Mahindra. The aforementioned SUV has some camouflage covering the doors, however, the Thar seen in Silver colour comes equipped with steel wheels preferable for off-roading. Mahindra could be anticipating to launch some new colour options or the carmaker can also introduce a Silver colour for the 2020 Thar in near future.

The Mahindra Thar with the silver colour option being tested. (Photo Courtesy: Cartoq)

The spy snapshots of the SUV started circulating on the internet after a Facebook user named Sarath Santham shared it on the platform, reports Cartoq.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is powered by one petrol and one diesel engine. It is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque automatic transmission gearbox. Earlier, the Thar was only available with a diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A new petrol engine is now being offered since it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It also comes with an automatic gearbox which could be a reason for the 2020 Thar’s success and attracting a host of new customers for Mahindra.

The new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine generates 150 PS of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine makes 130 PS of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The pricing of the Mahindra 2020 Thar starts at Rs 9.80 lakhs and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom.)

The brand is working to solve long waiting period issues and has temporarily put brakes on the booking. Mahindra claims that it alleviated its production capabilities by 50% following increased demands for the SUV. The SUV was crash-tested by Global NCAP and scored a 4-star rating for adult safety and child safety. Last month, Mahindra discontinued the AX variant offered with the 6-seater version.