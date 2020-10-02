Mahindra Thar SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.80 Lakh, City-Based LX Trim at Rs 12.49 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the much-awaited second-gen Thar in India at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-road focussed AX trim kicks things off at the aforementioned price. Meanwhile, the city-oriented LX trim with more comfort features comes in at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In its latest avatar, the Mahindra Thar is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

Mahindra has also come out with roof options for the new Thar as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. On top of this, you can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration.

All-New Mahindra Thar Pricing. (Image source: YouTube/Mahindra)

The new Mahindra Thar has been updated with modern features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which as per Mahindra, is ‘drizzle resistant’. The Thar will also come with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays. It has got an update in terms of safety too as it gets things like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the all-new Thar is available in 6 colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.