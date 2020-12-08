All-New Mahindra Thar SUV Waiting Period Goes Upto 9 Months; 2,569 Units Sold in November

Mahindra Thar has been a great success for the Indian automaker. The SUV is receiving good response and automobile buyers in India are showing keen interest in the vehicle. As per reports, the waiting period for the new Thar is now 9 months. According to a report, a Twitter user said that he is disappointed with Mahindra and asked Chairman of the Group Anand Mahindra about the long waiting periods of Thar. The user said that he has told that the waiting period of Mahindra 2020 Thar is now 9 months.

Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Dr Pawan K Goenka had already said that the production capacity of the Thar has been increased by 50 per cent from what was planned earlier for the year. However, due to the production constraints buyers will have to wait for the SUV.

Within a month of its launch recently, Mahindra Thar has already crossed 20,000 bookings. Earlier last month, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) released a statement saying that the waiting period for the SUV ranges between 5 to 7 months, on select variants.

The delivery process of Mahindra Thar started from November 1, 2020 with the vehicle being delivered to the online auction winner. Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Veejay Nakra had earlier said that the response for all new-Mahindra Thar has surpassed all the expectations and production capacities. Therefore, the wait for the vehicle will be longer than expected.

Nakra added Thar the company had initially planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month, but with the surge in demand it is gearing up to increased it up to 3,000 by January 2021. Doing so will help bring down the waiting period to a "reasonable timeline".

Last week Mahindra announced that it sold 2,569 units of the recently-launched Thar in its first month. With the rise in demand, Mahindra had to stop the bookings for AX Std and AX variants till May next year.

When launched, the new Mahindra Thar was offered in four variants – AX Std, AX, AX(O)and LX. However, after a few days, the former two models were removed by the automaker from its site. The AX petrol variant starts at Rs 10.65 lakhs, while the AX diesel is sold at Rs 10.85 lakhs. Range of the 2020 Mahindra Thar for the AX(O) petrol variant begins from Rs 11.90 lakh.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both motors of the SUV are available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options.