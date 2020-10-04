All-New Mahindra Thar Variants, Prices, Engine, Gearbox Options Explained - Check Here

Mahindra has finally launched the much-awaited second-gen Thar in India at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new not only has off-road focused capabilities, it is now more urban focused. And for the first time, Mahindra Thar is being offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a automatic gearbox, along side a diesel engine and a manual gearbox options. Then there are roof options including Hard Top, convertible soft top and a soft Top.

Watch the Mahindra Thar review:

With so many options to opt from, we decode the variants, engines and prices of the all-new Mahindra Thar to ease your buying decision-

Mahindra Thar Specifications:

Mahindra Thar AX (Petrol)

Engine: 2.0-litre Turbo

Power - 152 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed manual

Drive system - 4x4 with manual shift transfer case

Mahindra Thar AX (Diesel)

Engine: 2.2-litre Turbo

Power - 132 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed manual

Drive system - 4x4 with manual shift transfer case

Mahindra Thar LX (Petrol)

Engine: 2.0-litre Turbo

Power - 152 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed Automatic

Drive system - 4x4

Mahindra Thar LX (Diesel)

Engine: 2.2-litre Turbo

Power - 132 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed manual/ Automatic

Drive system - 4x4

Mahindra Thar Features

Mahindra Thar AX

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors with a display

Manual inside day-night rearview mirror

Rear defogger (optional)

Roll cage (optional)

Fixed soft top

LED tail-lights

Convertible top or hard top (optional)

16-inch steel wheels with 245/75 R16 tyres

6-seat layout – 2 front seats and 4 side-facing seats

Front facing rear seats with 50:50 split/folding and adjustable headrests (optional)

Manual air-con

Remote keyless entry (optional with hard top)

Driver’s seat height adjust (optional)

Mahindra Thar LX

In addition to the features in the 2020 Thar AX, the Thar LX will get:

Brake locking diff

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with rollover mitigation

Tyre pressure monitor

Tyre direction monitor

Hill-start and descent assist

Roll cage

Convertible top or hard top

18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres

LED daytime running lights and front fog lights

Fender-mounted antenna

4-seat layout with front facing rear seats

8-way adjustable front seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Power adjustable outside rear view mirrors

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation

Roof-mounted speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Mahindra Thar Price List

Thar AX Standard petrol Soft top manual- Rs 9.8 lakh

Thar AX petrol Soft top manual- Rs 10.65 lakh

Thar AX diesel Soft top manual- Rs 10.85 lakh

Thar AX Opt petrol Convertible top manual- Rs 11.9 lakh

Thar AX Opt diesel Convertible top manual- Rs 12.1 lakh

Thar AX Opt diesel Hard top manual- Rs 12.2 lakh

Thar LX Petrol Hard top manual- Rs 12.49 lakh

Thar LX Petrol Hard top automatic- Rs 13.45 lakh

Thar LX Petrol Convertible top automatic- Rs 13.55 lakh

Thar LX Diesel Convertible top manual- Rs 12.85 lakh

Thar LX Diesel Convertible top automatic- Rs 13.65 lakh

Thar LX Diesel Hard top manual- Rs 12.95 lakh

Thar LX Diesel Hard top automatic- Rs 13.75 lakh

All prices ex-showroom