All-New Mahindra Thar Variants, Prices, Engine, Gearbox Options Explained - Check Here

Mahindra has finally launched the much-awaited second-gen Thar in India at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new not only has off-road focused capabilities, it is now more urban focused. And for the first time, Mahindra Thar is being offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a automatic gearbox, along side a diesel engine and a manual gearbox options. Then there are roof options including Hard Top, convertible soft top and a soft Top.
Watch the Mahindra Thar review:
With so many options to opt from, we decode the variants, engines and prices of the all-new Mahindra Thar to ease your buying decision-
Mahindra Thar Specifications:
Mahindra Thar AX (Petrol)
Engine: 2.0-litre Turbo
Power - 152 hp
Gearbox - 6-speed manual
Drive system - 4x4 with manual shift transfer case
Mahindra Thar AX (Diesel)
Engine: 2.2-litre Turbo
Power - 132 hp
Gearbox - 6-speed manual
Drive system - 4x4 with manual shift transfer case
Mahindra Thar LX (Petrol)
Engine: 2.0-litre Turbo
Power - 152 hp
Gearbox - 6-speed Automatic
Drive system - 4x4
Mahindra Thar LX (Diesel)
Engine: 2.2-litre Turbo
Power - 132 hp
Gearbox - 6-speed manual/ Automatic
Drive system - 4x4
Mahindra Thar Features
Mahindra Thar AX
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors with a display
Manual inside day-night rearview mirror
Rear defogger (optional)
Roll cage (optional)
Fixed soft top
LED tail-lights
Convertible top or hard top (optional)
16-inch steel wheels with 245/75 R16 tyres
6-seat layout – 2 front seats and 4 side-facing seats
Front facing rear seats with 50:50 split/folding and adjustable headrests (optional)
Manual air-con
Remote keyless entry (optional with hard top)
Driver’s seat height adjust (optional)
Mahindra Thar LX
In addition to the features in the 2020 Thar AX, the Thar LX will get:
Brake locking diff
Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with rollover mitigation
Tyre pressure monitor
Tyre direction monitor
Hill-start and descent assist
Roll cage
Convertible top or hard top
18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres
LED daytime running lights and front fog lights
Fender-mounted antenna
4-seat layout with front facing rear seats
8-way adjustable front seats
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Power adjustable outside rear view mirrors
7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation
Roof-mounted speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Mahindra Thar Price List
Thar AX Standard petrol Soft top manual- Rs 9.8 lakh
Thar AX petrol Soft top manual- Rs 10.65 lakh
Thar AX diesel Soft top manual- Rs 10.85 lakh
Thar AX Opt petrol Convertible top manual- Rs 11.9 lakh
Thar AX Opt diesel Convertible top manual- Rs 12.1 lakh
Thar AX Opt diesel Hard top manual- Rs 12.2 lakh
Thar LX Petrol Hard top manual- Rs 12.49 lakh
Thar LX Petrol Hard top automatic- Rs 13.45 lakh
Thar LX Petrol Convertible top automatic- Rs 13.55 lakh
Thar LX Diesel Convertible top manual- Rs 12.85 lakh
Thar LX Diesel Convertible top automatic- Rs 13.65 lakh
Thar LX Diesel Hard top manual- Rs 12.95 lakh
Thar LX Diesel Hard top automatic- Rs 13.75 lakh
All prices ex-showroom