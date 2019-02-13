English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
The spy image suggests that the Maruti Suzuki Alto might have a micro-SUV body style very much like the Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki 'ConceptFutureS' unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
After the recent update to the Renault Kwid to fall under stipulated guidelines when it comes to safety norms, a spy image of the next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto has surfaced online. At first glance, the image seems to suggest that the Maruti Alto might have a micro-SUV body style very much like the Renault Kwid. The design also seems to suggest inspiration from the Future-S Concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The spy shots show the car with a high roofline with a raked rear windshield, which again, points to the micro-SUV styling. The camouflaged has narrow tyres and dummy tail lights as well. The new Alto is expected to be launched after the latest crash safety regulations come into force on October 1, 2019, wherein, the older generation model will be discontinued by Maruti.
Like most of the cars from Maruti Suzuki's line-up, the Alto is also set to be based on the Heartect platform, which very recently made its way to the new Wagon R. It's also present on the Swift, Baleno and Ignis. Since it does comply with upcoming safety norms, as seen on the other Maruti cars, expect the Alto to come with safety features like ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, high-speed warning and driver side airbag as standard.
(Image: Source)
Although so far, there isn't any information or confirmation about the engines which will be used on the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto, it is expected to comply with BS-VI standards. Likely options for the engine are the 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol engines from Maruti, both are expected to be updated to conform to upcoming regulations with regards to emissions. The new Alto is expected to be unveiled in 2019. The development for the next-gen Maruti Alto started back in 2016 when the Japanese brand approved the project.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Like most of the cars from Maruti Suzuki's line-up, the Alto is also set to be based on the Heartect platform, which very recently made its way to the new Wagon R. It's also present on the Swift, Baleno and Ignis. Since it does comply with upcoming safety norms, as seen on the other Maruti cars, expect the Alto to come with safety features like ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, high-speed warning and driver side airbag as standard.
(Image: Source)
Although so far, there isn't any information or confirmation about the engines which will be used on the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto, it is expected to comply with BS-VI standards. Likely options for the engine are the 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol engines from Maruti, both are expected to be updated to conform to upcoming regulations with regards to emissions. The new Alto is expected to be unveiled in 2019. The development for the next-gen Maruti Alto started back in 2016 when the Japanese brand approved the project.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results