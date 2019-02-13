English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The spy image suggests that the Maruti Suzuki Alto might have a micro-SUV body style very much like the Renault Kwid.

Updated:February 13, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
Maruti Suzuki 'ConceptFutureS' unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: News18.com)
After the recent update to the Renault Kwid to fall under stipulated guidelines when it comes to safety norms, a spy image of the next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto has surfaced online. At first glance, the image seems to suggest that the Maruti Alto might have a micro-SUV body style very much like the Renault Kwid. The design also seems to suggest inspiration from the Future-S Concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The spy shots show the car with a high roofline with a raked rear windshield, which again, points to the micro-SUV styling. The camouflaged has narrow tyres and dummy tail lights as well. The new Alto is expected to be launched after the latest crash safety regulations come into force on October 1, 2019, wherein, the older generation model will be discontinued by Maruti.

Like most of the cars from Maruti Suzuki's line-up, the Alto is also set to be based on the Heartect platform, which very recently made its way to the new Wagon R. It's also present on the Swift, Baleno and Ignis. Since it does comply with upcoming safety norms, as seen on the other Maruti cars, expect the Alto to come with safety features like ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder, high-speed warning and driver side airbag as standard.

Although so far, there isn't any information or confirmation about the engines which will be used on the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto, it is expected to comply with BS-VI standards. Likely options for the engine are the 800cc and 1.0-litre petrol engines from Maruti, both are expected to be updated to conform to upcoming regulations with regards to emissions. The new Alto is expected to be unveiled in 2019. The development for the next-gen Maruti Alto started back in 2016 when the Japanese brand approved the project.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
