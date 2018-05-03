All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh

The all-new Mini Countryman was launched in India today for Rs 32.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the second-generation all-new Mini Countryman will be available in both petrol and diesel variants with deliveries beginning from June 2018 onwards. The two petrol variants include the Mini Countryman Cooper S and Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired while the diesel variant includes the Mini Countryman Cooper SD.The exterior of the all-new Mini Countryman precise contours on the surface underline the cars athletic shape and vertical orientation. Contrasting roof, upright rear lights, hexagonal radiator grille and large headlamps have undergone revolutionary development. The roof-rails in satin-finished aluminium are combined with silver-coloured side sill tops, thereby lending greater visual emphasis to the height of the car. The distinctive, slightly asymmetrically rounded contour of the LED headlamp together with the radiator grille produces a distinctive front view.The interior blends typical Mini cockpit impresses with its clear horizontal structure, stretched lines and generously sized surfaces. The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch touchscreen. The intuitive use is complemented by the controller on the middle console for easy operation of multimedia, phone and car functions.The electric seat adjustment with memory function now offers enhanced head and shoulder space for both the driver and front passenger. The three full-fledged seats at the rear make for ample and comfortable seating for rear passengers.The all-new Mini Countryman is powered by an all-new range of petrol and diesel engines developed from the latest Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the Mini Countryman Cooper S, high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 141 kW/192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr. The Mini Countryman Cooper SD 4-cylinder diesel engine generates a peak output of 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm torque. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds and the top speed is 220 km/hr.The standard 8-speed automatic steptronic transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The 8-speed sports automatic steptronic transmission in the Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired with shift paddles makes for even sportier driving.The all-new Mini Countryman is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.The car will be available in five colours: Island Blue, Light White, Chilli Red, Melting Silver and Thunder Grey as well as British Racing Green offered exclusively for the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. The all-new Mini Countryman will be available with Leatherette Carbon Black as standard upholstery and Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black for the all-new Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired.The ex-showroom prices (effective June 2018) of the three variants are as follows -Mini Countryman Cooper S (Petrol): Rs 34,90,000Mini Countryman Cooper SD (Diesel): Rs 37,40,000Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (Petrol): Rs 41,40,000