All-New Range Rover Sport Deliveries Start in India, Price Begins at Rs 1.64 Crore

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 18:47 IST

Mumbai, India

All-New Range Rover Sport (Photo: Jaguar Land Rover)

The all-new Range Rover Sport is available in three trims namely Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE with a choice of petrol and diesel engine in the Indian market

Jaguar Land Rover India has commenced the deliveries of the all-new Range Rover Sport in the country. It is available in three trims namely Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography, while a First Edition will be on sale throughout the first year of production.

Based on state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, the new Range Rover Sport features short overhangs and large wheels. It comes with a plethora of bells and whistles in the form of Dynamic Air Suspension, Digital LED Headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting, Low Speed Manoeuvring Lights, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, Cabin Air Purification Pro, 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display and 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system.

All-New Range Rover Sport (Photo: Jaguar Land Rover)
Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover Sport builds on seventeen years of unparalleled sporting luxury by offering newer levels of sophistication and refinement to our highly discerning clients. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.”

The SUV gets 21 mm of added leg room in row 2 along with front passenger seat away feature. It is available with 3.0L 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. The former develops top power of 394 bhp and peak torque of 550 Nm while the latter churns out 346 bhp and 700 Nm. Range Rover Sport price in India starts at Rs 1.64 Crore (ex-showroom, India). The bookings for the SUV had begun six months back in May.

