All-New Renault Arkana Crossover Officially Teased
The Arkana will be officially unveiled on August 29, 2018, at the MIAS in Moscow.
A first glimpse of the Renault Arkana. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
French manufacturer Renault has announced that it will present a new crossover at next week's Moscow International Motor Show in Russia. Christened Arkana, the new C-segment automobile will go on sale in 2019.
The name chosen for the new model is derived from "Arcanum," a Latin word meaning "secret." In the words of Renault, the Arkana will "break the mould of the SUV market" with a unique design that is "associated with mystery, attractiveness and pioneer spirit." Exactly how original the new vehicle's design is remains to be seen, as to date it has only been shown in one teaser image.
The Arkana will be officially unveiled on August 29, 2018, at the MIAS in Moscow. The vehicle to be presented will be a show car that will very closely resemble the future production model, which will be the first global model to be produced at the carmaker's Russian plant. The Arkana is set to go on sale in 2019. Renault has remained vague about the specific launch dates for various countries, indicating only that the car will be introduced in other countries following an initial rollout in Russia.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
