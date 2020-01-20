All-New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spotted With Newly Designed Alloy Wheels, Fuel Tank

Post its recent BS-VI shift, Royal Enfield is currently working on the next-gen Classic 350 for the Indian market. Ahead of this, the bike has been spotted numerous times during tests. However, recent spy shots snapped in Chennai says more about the bike.

First up, the bike was seen sporting differently designed alloy wheels. The next-gen motorcycle will be based on an all-new platform and will be powered by the new 346-cc unit that complies with BS-VI norms. As against the current-gen, the upcoming motorcycle will carry a host of changes that will comprise of a redesigned fuel tank, new exhaust setup, and a revised tail lamp among others.

Other notable changes come in the form of a kick-starter that will no longer be available in the upcoming generation. The bike will come with a semi-digital instrument cluster which will comprise of an analogue speedometer, while all other important details will be displayed on the digital screen.

Royal Enfield will also provide several new accessories including a pillion backrest, wind deflector, crash guard, saddlebags to name a few. What will make its way from its predecessor will be the round halogen headlamp, suspension setup, and the dual-channel ABS. As for the launch, Royal Enfield is most likely to officially drop the wraps on the bike by the end of this year.

As for the recently-launched BS-Vi version of the Classic 350, the company kept the changes minimal to make way for the upcoming generation. The motorcycle arrived with minor changes that aren’t just mechanical. The company is now offering the bike with two new paint schemes - Stealth Black and Chrome, that customers can choose from.

Last year, Royal Enfield began their customization program for the Classic 350 that gave buyers the luxury to get it manufactured the way you want it to. Also optional were the alloy wheels that now comes as an official accessory from the company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.