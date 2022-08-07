All-New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India Launch Today - Everything You Need to Know

Royal Enfield is finally launching the all-new Hunter 350 today in Bangkok, Thailand. The price announcement, bookings and delivery details will be revealed in a few hours from now. The bike has already been unveiled to the world by Sid Lal, the CEO of Royal Enfield. The variant, feature and engine specs have already been disclosed by the brand and the India-spec model is also expected to carry these. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be up against the likes of Jawa 42 and Honda CB350 RS.

This machine looks classy, modern, and appealing to the eye. The color schemes available are Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey. The bike revealed by Sid Lal on his Instagram handle had dual-tone paint job on the fuel tank while the rest of the body was painted in all black.

The Hunter 350 is the first Royal Enfield bike to feature a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres. The instrument cluster gets a pod-like finish, similar to the Royal Enfield Scram 411.

It comes with a Fuel Capacity of 13 L, Seat Height of 800 mm, Ground clearance of 150.5 mm, and a Wheelbase of 1370 mm. The braking duties are carried by a 300 mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at front while there is a 270 mm disc, with a single piston floating caliper at rear. Dual Channel ABS is offered as standard safety feature.

As for suspension setup, it boasts of 41mm telescopic forks at front with a travel of 130 mm while there is a Twin tube Emulsion shock absorber with 6-step adjustable preload with a travel of 102 mm at the rear. Mechanically, it is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder 4 stroke petrol engine which produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. Linked to a 5-speed gearbox, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 mileage is claimed to be 36.2 kmpl.

