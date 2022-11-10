All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 650 Accessory List Released, Details Here

Royal Enfield finally unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022 in Italy amidst huge fanfare. The elder sibling of the Meteor 350 will make its first appearance in India later this month at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022 in Goa. The power figures, features, and other details are already out and now the list of accessories for the Super Meteor 650 has also been revealed.

Royal Enfield offers ‘Genuine Motorcycle Accessories’ for all its bikes in the market. These are basically additional accessories which an individual can use to personalize the bike. From seat cowls, panniers to silencers, one can buy these accessories directly from the Royal Enfield website.

For the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield has launched the accessories kits in two categories namely Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer.

Riders who would prefer to cruise solo on the new 648 cc motorcycle can opt for the Solo Tourer accessories. This kit includes a single seat, a luggage rack on the rear fender, bar end mirrors, deluxe foot pegs, LED indicators, and machined wheels.

Keeping in mind the touring capability of the bike, Royal Enfield has packed the Grand Tourer kit with all the accessories that can make the ride even more comfortable. The accessories include a touring windscreen to save the rider from the wind blast, a touring handlebar, and deluxe foot pegs. A dual seat is also on offer which is wider than the standard while one can also choose to add a nifty backrest to enhance the pillion comfort.

The new cruiser is based on the same platform as its 648cc twin bikes – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is being offered in two variants namely Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The bike is expected to launch in India with a price tag of around Rs 3.50 lakh – Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Super Meteor 650 will be available in five colour scheme – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. The Tourer variant, meanwhile, is being offered in two paint schemes namely Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

