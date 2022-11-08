All-New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Breaks Cover at EICMA 2022 in Milan

Royal Enfied has unveiled the all-new Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. The cruiser motorcycle is based on the same 648cc twin platform as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 while available in two variants namely Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

Reportedly, Royal Enfield Super Meteor will have its first public appearance in India at the brand’s Rider Mania event later this month in Goa. It will directly rival Benelli 502C while prices are expected to be around Rs 3.50-4.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on Royal Enfield’s cruiser lineage and approach to building motorcycles, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “We have always had a differentiated approach to building motorcycles and our new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, is the next evolution of this approach. Inspired by our own long distance riding experiences and those of our customers, we have built the Super Meteor to be absolutely enjoyable to all senses.”

The Super Meteor 650 gets fully feet-forward foot controls, a low scalloped seat and wide pulled-back handlebars. As for features, it is equipped with USD front suspension, LED headlamp, Tripper Navigation System and Dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear wheel. The instrument cluser is round in shape as we have seen with the latest batch of Royal Enfield motorcycles. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15.7 litres.

The Super Meteor 650 is the only tourer variant and it will be offered in five color schemes namely Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. On the other hand, the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer model and it will be available in two paint shades in the form of Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

The company showcased three models of the Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA including the Astral Black Super Meteor 650 which comes loaded with Solo Tourer Genuine Motorcycle Accessories kit. This kit features a plethora of styling elements such as bar end mirrors, deluxe footpeg, solo finisher, LED indicators and machined wheels.

The Celestial Red Super Meteor 650 Tourer on display in Milan comprised of Grand Tourer accessories kit which boasts of deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, longhaul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators. Last but not the least, the Interstellar Green Super Meteor 650 was unveiled in the standard format.

Powered by the same 648cc air-cooled parallel twin engine, the power output and torque delivery stands at 47 bhp and 52 Nm, identical to the Interceptor and Continental GT 650. Weighing 241 kg, it is the heaviest model in the 650cc range of Royal Enfield portfolio. The ground clearance and seat height are 135 mm and 740 mm, respectively.

“The engine is super refined and responsive and offers relaxed part-throttle experience at highway-plus speeds, the riding ergonomics are fine-tuned to offer a leisurely, yet in-control riding experience, and the overall premium fit-finish of parts and materials evoke visual and sensory delight. The gorgeous silhouette and contours of the Super Meteor have been inspired by generations of cruisers from Royal Enfield, and are at the same time, familiar, yet absolutely distinct,” added Lal.

