All-New Skoda Fabia Premium Hatchback Unveiled with Avant-Garde Technology and Features

Czech Republic-headquartered Skoda has finally unveiled its much-awaited Fabia model. The vehicle comes as the fourth generation of the popular Fabia model and boasts avant-garde safety and technology features. Besides the standard model, the fourth generation Fabia will also be available in Combi Clever, Combi Monte Carlo, Black Edition Combi Scoutline Clever, Monte Carlo and Combi bodystyles.

The Fabia, during the time of its launch, will be offered in three trims, Style, Ambition and Active. The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia has evolved and maintains the contemporary design language. With solid proportions, sculptural lines and distinctly drawn headlamps and taillamps leveraging LED technology, the fourth generation Fabia comes as a complete package for car lovers. The vehicle is based on Volkswagen's MQB-AO platform.

The steering wheel of the vehicle offers a three-spoke style and is embellished with leather. Skoda has also blessed the new Fabia with a heated windscreen and steering wheel to enhance safety and comfort during winters.

The company is offering the Fabia in five engine options including a 1.5 TSI four-cylinder motor that churns out a maximum power of 148bhp. The active cylinder technique of the engine allows higher fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions.

Other engine variants of the vehicle include a 1.0 litre, three-cylinder TSI EVO engine in two power options, 94BHP and 109 BHP and a 1.0 litre three-cylinder MPI EVO motor that comes in 64 BHP and 79BHP power options according to carwale.com.

Talking about the interior, then the fourth generation Fabia features anLED ambient lighting that enables the driver to light up the dashboard in red or white colour.

The front door handles and the centre console can also be illuminated and the elegantly designed steering wheels fetch an excellent finishing touch to the vehicle's interior. The vehicle also comes with an optional digital instrument cluster that features a 10.25-inch digital display.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here