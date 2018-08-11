All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Hyundai Creta Facelift: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features

2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image Hyundai)

Although Suzuki Jimny has not been launched in India given the amount of traction it is gaining from potential buyers in India it has already established itself as a credible rival to the already successful Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta (to some extent). The car currently being sold in the European and Japanese market in its fourth generation avatar but it is expected to hit the India shores anytime soon. The compact SUV segment in India is already full of good selling products but the premium compact SUV space is yet to be touched by Maruti Suzuki. just so you know the Jimny is the same product sold as the gypsy in India which is now discontinued and given the affinity of Indian buyers toward the gypsy for its no-nonsense off-roading abilities combined with the attractive price tag we are sure the new Jimny will also make a mark once launched in India but how does stack against the competition, specifically the compass we tell in our Hyundai Creta Vs Suzuki Jimny spec comparison.In terms of looks, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearance.The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. The ladder frame structure provides a solid base for suspension components when driving off-road and also helps protect the vehicle body even on bumpy surfaces.Powering the base trim Creta is the 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission.The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.The Creta comes with a five-seat layout and dual-tone interiors. The car has full automatic temperature control, touchscreen infotainment system along with 4 speakers including 2 tweeters for intensifying bass. It also offers leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, 6-way electronically adjustable driver seat, console armrest with leather finish cup holder in rear seat armrest and rear AC vent. The new Creta also features sunroof.On the inside, there's plenty of similarity with the last model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.In terms of safety, Hyundai Creta gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), electronic stability control(ESC) and static bending lights.Suzuki Safety Support is Suzuki’s preventative safety technology that helps the driver avoid accidents. With Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), if the system determines that there is a risk of collision with a forward vehicle or pedestrian, it issues an audio and visual warning, increases braking force, or applies strong automatic brakes depending on the situation, in an effort to avoid the collision or reduce damage.