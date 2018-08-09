All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features

Jeep Compass. (Image: Jeep India)

2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Unveiled. (Image: Suzuki)

Jeep Compass. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)

Suzuki Jimny goes off-road. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/Jimny Indonesia)

Jeep Compass interiors. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)

2019 Suzuki Jimny interior. (Image: Suzuki)

Jeep Compass compact SUV. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)

2019 Suzuki Jimny Cabin. (Image: Suzuki)

Although Suzuki Jimny has not been launched in India given the amount of traction it is gaining from potential buyers in India it has already established itself as a credible rival to the already successful Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta (to some extent). The car currently being sold in the European and Japanese market in its fourth generation avatar but it is expected to hit the India shores anytime soon. The compact SUV segment in India is already full of good selling products but the premium compact SUV space is yet to be touched by Maruti Suzuki. just so you know the Jimny is the same product sold as the gypsy in India which is now discontinued and given the affinity of Indian buyers toward the gypsy for its no-nonsense off0-roading abilities combined with the attractive price tag we are sure the new Jimny will also make a mark once launched in India but how does stack against the competition, specifically the compass we tell in our Jeep Compass Vs Suzuki Jimny spec comparison.The front of the Jeep Compass sports a Seven-Slot Grille surrounds with chrome rings. The rear of this SUV also look beautiful and the LED tail lamps gel well with the design lines of this car. The designers of this car also have some Easter eggs for you to find like a Lizard below the front driver side windscreen wiper and a Loch Ness monster on the rear glass. There are Bi-Xenon high-intensity discharge headlamps and daytime running lamps on the Jeep Compass.At 4395mm in length, the Jeep Compass is not a very long SUV but just the right size for Indian SUV lovers. At 1640mm the Compass is not that tall as well. So what the Jeep Compass is in reality, is a C-segment SUV. The SUV gets 16-inch steel alloy wheels and the top trims get 17-inch alloy wheels which provide a decent ground clearance of 178mm which helps the car to get a good off-road performance.The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. The ladder frame structure provides a solid base for suspension components when driving off-road and also helps protect the vehicle body even on bumpy surfaces.The Jeep Compass is available with two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 6- speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox for the petrol variant. The car offers five driving modes – Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock.The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.The interiors of the Jeep Compass are very plush and gets a 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system that's touch sensitive and Ski-Grey McKinley Leather Upholstery with Ruby Red Stitching. There is also automatic climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support. The car also gets the leather wrapped steering wheel and customisable 3.5-inch graphic information cluster. It also gets dual-zone automatic temperature control. The Jeep Compass is a 5-seater SUV and offers a good legroom for rear passengers.On the inside there's plenty of similarity with the last model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.With more than 50 safety and security features, the Jeep Compass have features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range. The Compass Limited 4x4 is equipped with six airbags with dual-stage passenger airbags.Suzuki Safety Support is Suzuki’s preventative safety technology that helps the driver avoid accidents. With Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), if the system determines that there is a risk of collision with a forward vehicle or pedestrian, it issues an audio and visual warning, increases braking force, or applies strong automatic brakes depending on the situation, in an effort to avoid the collision or reduce damage.