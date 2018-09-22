All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Renegade: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018- Specs, Price and Features

2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Unveiled. (Image: Suzuki)

Although Suzuki Jimny has not been launched in India given the amount of traction it is gaining from potential buyers in India it has already established itself as a credible rival to the Jeep Renegade which is also expected to launch in India anytime soon. The compact SUV segment in India is already full of good selling products but the premium compact SUV space is yet to be touched by Maruti Suzuki. Just so you know the Jimny is the same product sold as the gypsy in India which is now discontinued and given the affinity of Indian buyers toward the gypsy for its no-nonsense off-roading abilities combined with the attractive price tag we are sure the new Jimny will also make a mark once launched in India but how does stack against the competition, specifically the Renegade we tell in our Jeep Renegade Vs Suzuki Jimny spec comparison.The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. The ladder frame structure provides a solid base for suspension components when driving off-road and also helps protect the vehicle body even on bumpy surfaces.The front fascia of the new Renegade comes with LED headlights that are quite similar to those already offered with the latest Jeep Wrangler. The individual grille slats are wider than before with slimmer chrome bezels, which definitely deliver a more aggressive look to the compact Jeep crossover. The front bumper benefits from a complete redesign, so the fog lights now seem to be bigger and are positioned in the main lower grille. And for reasons that are probably more aesthetic than functional, the grille is now flanked by a couple of triangular air inlets.The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.The engine options available in the new Renegade include a 120 bhp 1.0-liter petrol, and 150 bhp and 180 bhp versions of a 1.3-liter powerplant to deliver better performance and fuel efficiency than the last 1.4 and 1.6-liter petrol. It also gets 120 bhp 1.6-litre, and 140 bhp and 170 bhp 2-litre engines.On the inside, there's plenty of similarity with the last model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.Interior enhancements on the new Jeep Renegade include a larger infotainment screen to replace the current 6.5-inch unit, which absorbs the buttons and controls that surround the existing screen. The new screen is still being housed in the shaped surround, so despite being bigger it doesn't take up any more space than the current screen and its hard buttons.Suzuki Safety Support is Suzuki’s preventative safety technology that helps the driver avoid accidents. With Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), if the system determines that there is a risk of collision with a forward vehicle or pedestrian, it issues an audio and visual warning, increases braking force, or applies strong automatic brakes depending on the situation, in an effort to avoid the collision or reduce damage.With more than 50 safety and security features, the Jeep Compass have features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range.