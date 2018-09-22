English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Renegade: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018- Specs, Price and Features
Here is a full spec comparison between Jeep Renegade and Suzuki Jimny premium compact SUVs.
Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Renegade. (Image altered by News18.com)
Loading...
Although Suzuki Jimny has not been launched in India given the amount of traction it is gaining from potential buyers in India it has already established itself as a credible rival to the Jeep Renegade which is also expected to launch in India anytime soon. The compact SUV segment in India is already full of good selling products but the premium compact SUV space is yet to be touched by Maruti Suzuki. Just so you know the Jimny is the same product sold as the gypsy in India which is now discontinued and given the affinity of Indian buyers toward the gypsy for its no-nonsense off-roading abilities combined with the attractive price tag we are sure the new Jimny will also make a mark once launched in India but how does stack against the competition, specifically the Renegade we tell in our Jeep Renegade Vs Suzuki Jimny spec comparison.
Looks:-
Suzuki Jimny
2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Unveiled. (Image: Suzuki)
The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.
The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. The ladder frame structure provides a solid base for suspension components when driving off-road and also helps protect the vehicle body even on bumpy surfaces.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade. (Image: jeep)
The front fascia of the new Renegade comes with LED headlights that are quite similar to those already offered with the latest Jeep Wrangler. The individual grille slats are wider than before with slimmer chrome bezels, which definitely deliver a more aggressive look to the compact Jeep crossover. The front bumper benefits from a complete redesign, so the fog lights now seem to be bigger and are positioned in the main lower grille. And for reasons that are probably more aesthetic than functional, the grille is now flanked by a couple of triangular air inlets.
Engine:-
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny goes off-road. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/Jimny Indonesia)
The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade. (Image: Jeep)
The engine options available in the new Renegade include a 120 bhp 1.0-liter petrol, and 150 bhp and 180 bhp versions of a 1.3-liter powerplant to deliver better performance and fuel efficiency than the last 1.4 and 1.6-liter petrol. It also gets 120 bhp 1.6-litre, and 140 bhp and 170 bhp 2-litre engines.
Interiors:-
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny interiors. (Image: Suzuki)
On the inside, there's plenty of similarity with the last model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade interiors. (Image: Jeep)
Interior enhancements on the new Jeep Renegade include a larger infotainment screen to replace the current 6.5-inch unit, which absorbs the buttons and controls that surround the existing screen. The new screen is still being housed in the shaped surround, so despite being bigger it doesn't take up any more space than the current screen and its hard buttons.
Safety:-
Suzuki Jimny
2019 Suzuki Jimny Cabin. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Safety Support is Suzuki’s preventative safety technology that helps the driver avoid accidents. With Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), if the system determines that there is a risk of collision with a forward vehicle or pedestrian, it issues an audio and visual warning, increases braking force, or applies strong automatic brakes depending on the situation, in an effort to avoid the collision or reduce damage.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade. (Image: Jeep)
With more than 50 safety and security features, the Jeep Compass have features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range.
Looks:-
Suzuki Jimny
2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Unveiled. (Image: Suzuki)
The new Jimny has a strong square body to express its off-road ability as well as contribute to the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windshield. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels.
The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. The ladder frame structure provides a solid base for suspension components when driving off-road and also helps protect the vehicle body even on bumpy surfaces.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade. (Image: jeep)
The front fascia of the new Renegade comes with LED headlights that are quite similar to those already offered with the latest Jeep Wrangler. The individual grille slats are wider than before with slimmer chrome bezels, which definitely deliver a more aggressive look to the compact Jeep crossover. The front bumper benefits from a complete redesign, so the fog lights now seem to be bigger and are positioned in the main lower grille. And for reasons that are probably more aesthetic than functional, the grille is now flanked by a couple of triangular air inlets.
Engine:-
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny goes off-road. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/Jimny Indonesia)
The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade. (Image: Jeep)
The engine options available in the new Renegade include a 120 bhp 1.0-liter petrol, and 150 bhp and 180 bhp versions of a 1.3-liter powerplant to deliver better performance and fuel efficiency than the last 1.4 and 1.6-liter petrol. It also gets 120 bhp 1.6-litre, and 140 bhp and 170 bhp 2-litre engines.
Interiors:-
Suzuki Jimny
Suzuki Jimny interiors. (Image: Suzuki)
On the inside, there's plenty of similarity with the last model, but there will be at least one or two very important changes. Amid the refreshed switchgear and new instruments housed in retro, boxy binnacles, there will now be a touchscreen infotainment system sitting on top of a new center console.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade interiors. (Image: Jeep)
Interior enhancements on the new Jeep Renegade include a larger infotainment screen to replace the current 6.5-inch unit, which absorbs the buttons and controls that surround the existing screen. The new screen is still being housed in the shaped surround, so despite being bigger it doesn't take up any more space than the current screen and its hard buttons.
Safety:-
Suzuki Jimny
2019 Suzuki Jimny Cabin. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Safety Support is Suzuki’s preventative safety technology that helps the driver avoid accidents. With Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), if the system determines that there is a risk of collision with a forward vehicle or pedestrian, it issues an audio and visual warning, increases braking force, or applies strong automatic brakes depending on the situation, in an effort to avoid the collision or reduce damage.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade. (Image: Jeep)
With more than 50 safety and security features, the Jeep Compass have features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan Stitches Made In India Jacket for Salman Khan. See Pics
- I Want to be More Than Just a Marquee Player: Tim Cahill
- Milan Fashion Week: Nicki Minaj, Leona Lewis and Rita Ora Ooze Glamour in Versace Prints
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...