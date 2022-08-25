All-New Toyota Innova Hycross Debuts in November 2022

Toyota will unveil the much-awaited fourth generation Innova in November this year. The upcoming iteration of the popular MPV, named Innova Hycross, will get significant updates over the current model. Reports suggest that the Innova Hycross will most likely go on sale by January 2023 and will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta.

The Innova is a hugely popular multi-purpose vehicle in the Indian market. The MPV has acquired an iconic status due to its practicality and reliability. Innova’s spacious and comfortable cabin has been a key selling point for the MPV.

The Innova Hycross will also be sold in overseas markets like Indonesia, and will most likely be called the ‘Innova Zenix’. This will be the company’s second big offering in India this year, following the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder next month.

Innova Hycross will come with a new platform which is more technologically advanced. Toyota has ditched its heavy ladder frame for a more modern monocoque chassis that is based on the brand’s new TNGA-C architecture. This is the same modular platform that forms the base of the current-gen Corolla.

Automobile enthusiasts will be excited to know that the upcoming Innova will only get a petrol hybrid powertrain against the usual diesel engines. Toyota’s decision to ditch the diesel engine is on expected lines since the Hyryder will also come only with a petrol-hybrid configuration. However, Innova Hycross’ engine will be a bigger 2.0-litre unit instead of Hyryder’s 1.5-litre engine.

Innova Hycross will be around 4.7 metres long and will have a 2,850mm wheelbase. This means that the new Innova will be slightly longer than the Innova Crysta. The all-new Innova will feature typical MPV styling, but will have fresh design details.

The MPV will continue to feature multiple seating layout. When it is launched, Innova Hycross will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens.

