All-New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Unveiled, Gets 180 PS of Power Making it the Fastest Yet

The Triumph Speed Triple RS has been unveiled as an all-new model and it is the fastest one that the British premium motorcycle maker has made, yet. The original Speed Triple was launched in 1994, and the second-generation model in 2005, the year from which the Speed Triple became the Speed Triple 1050. In 2018, Triumph had updated that model as the fastest version of it yet and the latest, 2021 model, is the biggest, most-powerful Speed Triple ever. No longer is it a 1050 but instead, it will now be called as the Speed Triple 1200 RS and this will be the flagship street-naked motorcycle by Triumph. Interestingly, Triumph says that there will be no ‘R’ or ‘S’ variant of the Speed Triple as it will only come with the top-spec RS version.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS is all-new from the ground up and comes with a brand new three-cylinder engine. The 1160cc engine makes 180 PS of power, which is a massive 30 PS more than the 2018 model, and 125 Nm of torque which is 8 Nm more than the model it replaces. The engine also has a wider spread of power and torque and now revs higher than before.

Triumph has made the new 1200 RS a whopping 10 Kg lighter than the previous model and 7 Kg of that weight saving has come from this new engine alone. Just to give you an idea of how much this is, the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS has double the power to weight ratio to the original motorcycle that came in 1994.

Paired to this new engine is a brand new 6-speed gearbox as well that gets a slip and assist clutch along with a new generation of Triumph’s quickshifter that works both for upshifts and downshifts. As per Triumph, this is the fastest accelerating, most powerful and the lightest Speed Triple they have ever made.

In terms of design, the Speed Triple 1200 RS looks like the bigger sibling of the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS. Additionally, the new Speed Triple has said goodbye to the iconic under-seat exhausts for better mass centralisation. It also has a new cast aluminium frame which is 17 per cent lighter than the previous generation. Triumph claims that the new chassis has been designed to handle the power of the 1200 RS but give the agility of the Street Triple 765 RS.

Triumph has also worked on the rider ergonomics as it now has a wider handlebar, narrower tank and seat profile and the bike also has higher ground and cornering clearance than before.

It is loaded to the brim with features too. The Speed Triple 1200 RS gets anti-wheelie, cornering ABS which is linked to the cornering traction control mode (yes, there are modes for this too), keyless ignition, keyless fuel filler cap, self-cancelling indicators, an all-new backlit switch cluster, lithium-ion battery and cruise control.

Other than this, the motorcycle has an all-new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster from where the rider can choose between the five riding modes and different themes as well which changes the layout of the information that is shown on the screen.

Triumph has also fitted the 1200 RS with fully adjustable 43mm upside-down Ohlins front suspension and a fully adjustable Ohlins monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin 320mm front disc brakes and the motorcycle will come with Metzeler Racetec RR Tyres as standard, which are the highest spec tyres that Metzeler makes.

Also Watch:

The motorcycle will be coming to India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) from Thailand so expect an aggressive price tag whenever the Speed Triple 1200 RS is launched in India.