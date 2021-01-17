All-New Upcoming Tata Safari Reimagined in the Old Iconic ‘Reclaim Your Life’ TV Ad by a Fan: Watch Video

Tata Motors unveiled their upcoming seven-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) Gravitas for the Indian automotive market at the Geneva Motorshow. However, the homegrown carmaker just days before its official launch surprised everyone by renaming the SUV as Safari. Tata Safari was a very popular and iconic SUV in the country and was in production for close to 20 years. The SUV was a gamechanger in the Indian market when introduced back in 1998 and now, the company is bringing smiles to its fans by re-introducing it in a revamped iteration.

One ardent fan decided to re-imagine the old TVC with shots of the new vehicle and the resultant video is quite impressive. The video shared by Viprarajesh N G on his YouTube channel is quite like the old iconic TVC. Rajesh used visuals from the old TVC and cleverly edited adding shots of the upcoming new Safari model, which is unveiled towards the end.

Watch the fan-edited version of 2021 Tata Safari Reclaim Your Life TVC here:

Moving away from the expectations for a bit, earlier due to the popularity of the SUV, the old Safari television commercial (TVC) used to run with a tagline ‘Reclaim your Life’, which also played an important role in shaping the SUV’s brand image. The high-octane stunt sequences, music and visuals used in the old TVC were one of the best advertising spots in the country’s auto industry. However, when the Indian automaker released a promotional video of the new 2021 Safari which was bereft of any such drama, it did disappoint several fans.

The 2021 Tata Safari is a seven-seat derivative of the Harrier, which was launched in 2019. However, the new Safari will be slightly taller and longer than the regular Harrier. The new vehicle will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. It will generate 170 Ps and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will also be available in both manual and automatic transmission and will rival with the recently launched MG Hector Plus.