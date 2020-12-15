All-New Volvo S60 Review: Coming to India in 2021, This Premium Sedan Gets it Right

This is the third generation of the Volvo S60 and it has been a long time coming. You see, the Volvo S60 was supposed to be launched in our market in 2019 but it got delayed. Then 2020 happened and we all know how bad of a year this has been, everything got pushed forward and so was the case with the S60 as well. Now, though, Volvo says that the bookings for the new S60 will take place in January in 2021 and the launch will take place after that. Nevertheless, before any of that happens, we have the car with us, we spent some time driving it and now it’s time to talk about our experience of the new Volvo S60.

WATCH REVIEW VIDEO:

Let’s start with the way the new S60 looks. Right away, the new S60 is a lot sharper and sportier than before. It gets a new, big grille upfront with the Thor hammer headlamps flanking it and at the back, it gets the c-shaped led lights. This makes the S60 look like a smaller version of Volvo’s flagship S90 sedan. However, it differentiates itself with a sporty look thanks to the fact that it has a long bonnet upfront and a short tail with a pinched up boot. The S60, in short, turned heads wherever it went.

Once you step inside the Volvo S60, the first thing that you will realise that well, it has now caught up with the times as it now looks similar to every other modern Volvo that is out there right now. As a result, you get vertically-stacked AC vents and a portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system which is actually really nice to use. You can control almost all the features from here as well as from the steering mounted controls as the entire setup is intuitive and easy to use.

Behind the steering, you will find a completely digital instrument cluster which is nice to look at. It is not as comprehensive in terms of features or design as the systems that you see in BMWs and Audis, but it gets the job done.

What’s really impressive is that the build quality of the cabin is top-notch. The quality of materials used all around is really nice. There are no hard plastics anywhere. You get leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob and I also really liked the wood inlay in the cabin that really ups the premium quotient.

Speaking of the premium quotient, you get a lovely finish on the volume knobs, ignition switch and drive mode selector button – all of which have really satisfying ‘clicks’ when you use them. After all, its little things like these that make a car feel premium, isn’t it?

Other than that, you also get a wireless charging pad, you have lots of compartment spaces all around the cabin, and the visibility is really nice so all in all, it’s a nice place to be in even if you are at the driver’s seat.

Coming to the back seat of the Volvo S60, well, in order to give you an idea of space, I set the driver’s seat as per my height which for reference is 5’10” and I had a good amount of knee room and legroom on offer. The seating position is really comfortable, the headroom is decent but I presume people that are taller than 6 feet might have their heads brush against the roof. The visibility is good and rear-seat passengers get a drop-down armrest with fancy pop-out cup holders, a total of four rear AC vents with two of them being on each pillar on both sides and there are also two USB-C ports at the back which is future-proof thinking from the part of Volvo. And yes, the AC controls are touch-based.

And in case you were wondering, yes, the Volvo S60 comes with a pretty large sunroof as well. Additionally, the front seats are electrically adjustable and come with memory function too which is a nice touch. Special mention to the seats, however, as they are one of the most comfortable ones in its segment.

With that, let’s get to the driving experience.

Now since the Volvo S60 only comes in one variant, which is the T4 variant, it only gets one drivetrain option that you can have. Powering this car is an in-line 4-cylinder, 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 190 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque.

Volvo has paired this engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and this, along with the engine, can be adjusted with different driving modes. In the sportiest setting, the drivetrain is pretty responsive and the gearbox understands which gear it should be in most of the time.

The S60 also gets a brand new chassis which is meant to make the car feel sportier than before. And it does. Internationally, this exact chassis gets way more powerful engines to handle so it’s no surprise that the relatively less powerful T4 variant pretty much takes everything with a smile that you can challenge it with as the chassis, and the suspension setup in this case, always have more to give.

Additionally, the steering feels direct and the passengers have a plush and comfortable ride experience. The Volvo S60 is not the quickest of the lot in terms of top speed (Volvo limits it for safety reasons at 180 km/h) or acceleration, but it does impress with its cornering abilities and drive dynamics.

What does make the S60 stand apart from the rest of the options in this segment is the host of driver aids on offer. You get features like lane assist and adaptive cruise control which, combined, make it an excellent highway car.

And of course, how can you not talk about safety when you talk about a Volvo. It gets pretty much everything that you would want from a safety standpoint. The Volvo S60 gets the maximum five out of five safety rating from Euro NCAP and honestly, this might be all the incentive you need to buy this car.

To sum up my experience with the Volvo S60, I absolutely love this car and one of the reasons for that is because it doesn’t scream or shout, “Hey, look at me!” but instead, it has a subtle yet sporty and elegant demeanour about itself. And because of that it really does stand out of the crowd.

The reasons why you would want to take a look at this car is safety as it has an impressive build quality and a lot of safety tech that you have on board. The fact that you get a comfortable car for all passengers with good looks, modern features and a decently powerful drivetrain is cherry on the cake. Above all, the reason why I have always loved Volvo cars is that no matter what it is and it isn’t, at the end of the day when you will be driving it or being driven around in it, you will have the peace of mind that well, you are safe as you are in a Volvo.