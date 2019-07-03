All the Electric Cars Available in India Today: Tata Tigor EV, Mahindra e2o Plus and More

Tata Motors launched its first all-electric vehicle, Tata Tigor EV, in India on Thursday. Like Tata, leading automobile manufacturers in the country are now pushing forward towards an all-electric future. While the list of electric cars available in India at present is still a bit too short, there are many in the pipeline that will hit Indian roads by 2020. Here’s a list of all the electric cars available in India currently:

Tata Tigor

Launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, Tata Tigor is powered by a 16.2kWh battery pack with a range of 142 km range on a single charge. While the battery pack can be charged up to 80% in six hours via a standard AC wall socket, a DC 15kW fast charger would do the same in a claimed 90 minutes. Tata Motors is also offering a three-year/1.25 lakh kilometre warranty with the vehicle and the battery pack. However, the car is currently being sold only to fleet operators.

Mahindra e2o Plus

Available in the price range of Rs. 5.5-8.5 lakh, the Mahindra e2o Plus, which is the direct successor of yesteryear’s Reva-i, is a compact four-door all-electric hatchback powered by 11KWh lithium-ion battery. Mahindra Electric claims that the car can run 110 km on a single charge, with the top-end variant boasting a range of 140 km, thanks to a bigger 15KWh battery. Mahindra has also included a patented ‘Revive’ feature which will give users an additional 5 km range in case they run out of charge in the middle of a commute.

The battery pack on the Mahindra e2o Plus takes about 6 hours to charge for the base variant, while the top-end variant with the bigger battery will take about 7 hours and 20 minutes to reach 100%, using the included 3KW single phase 16A charger. Mahindra also offers a 10KW 3 phase 32A fast charger, which can be purchased separately with the top-end variant. It charges the battery to 100% in just over an hour and a half.

Mahindra eVerito

Available in the price range of Rs. 9.5-11 lakh, the Mahindra eVerito is an all-electric version of the company’s four-door Verito sedan which is powered by 13.91 KWh lithium-ion battery. The eVerito boasts of a 110 km range, with the top-end variant’s range going up to 140 km due to the bigger 18.55 KWh lithium-ion battery. The ‘Revive’ feature also works here, but with an additional range of 8km.

Charging the 13.91 KWh battery packs takes around 8 hours and 30 minutes using the included charger, with the bigger 18.55 KWh battery taking around 11 hours and 30 minutes. With the fast charger that’s sold separately, you’ll be able to charge the regular battery up to 80% in just under one and a half hours.

Soon-to-be-launched electric cars: Hyundai Kona, MG eZS, Mahindra eKUV100, Maruti Wagon R EV and Nissan Leaf is expected to launch by 2020.