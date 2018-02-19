All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India - Mahindra, Toyota and More

Mahindra & Mahindra will invest in building long-range electric vehicles, high-power battery packs and power trains. (Photo: Mahindra)

Mahindra eVerito sedan. (Image: Mahindra)

Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2016 Honda Accord. (Image: News18.com)

2017 Toyota Prius. (Image: News18.com)

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. (Image: News18.com)

2019 BMW i8 Coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Lexus LS500h Launch. (Image: Lexus)

Now that the Auto Expo 2018 is over, we know for certain that the future of mobility in India is definitely the electric cars. From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors and even luxury car manufacturers, everyone wants to cash on this upcoming trend and as Pratap Bose, Head of Design, Tata Motors said – “A huge wave of electric mobility is coming, and nobody knows when. But when it comes, we want to be in the front.”The problem though is, while the world has already accepted the electric cars as a mass segment, India is yet to indulge in the same. Manufacturers like Mahindra, with e2O Plus and eVerito have already started rolling out mass products, while Tata has bagged a huge order from ESSL. There are also luxury car manufacturers like Lexus and Volvo who are offering their own hybrid products.Which brings us to a point of Hybrid vs Electric. People will buy EVs in huge numbers once a proper infrastructure is in place to charge these cars. And so, before going full-electric manufacturers are relying big on the hybrid cars. Here’s a list of all the full-electric and electric-hybrid cars sold in India –The Maini Reva was the first affordable electric car ever produced in India by Chetan Maini. Soon, Mahindra acquired his electric firm and with the help of Maini himself, built the first e2O 2-seater car. Post that, Mahindra went a step ahead to launch the 4-seater version called the e2O Plus, with an all-electric range of 80 km, and easy charging.With the expertise gained from the e2O, Mahindra is now replicating the same electric technology in their future cars. Strategically enough, Mahindra added the electric tech to the Verito sedan, with the same 80 km range. The car has a total of 4 variants to choose from, all within a range between Rs 9.2 – Rs 9.8 Lakh.Toyota has been on the forefront of hybrid vehicles globally. The Toyota Prius has been their most successful hybrid car ever, globally. However, Toyota added the same technology to the Camry executive sedan, and it was an instant hit in India. As per Toyota, more than 80% Camrys sold in India were hybrid, prompting the car manufacture to stop selling the petrol only version.The Honda Accord has a troubled past in India. While the initial model sold like hot cakes, the consecutive models failed to sell good numbers. Hence Honda shuts the Accord brand in India, only to revive it again, this time with a hybrid only version. The Honda Accord Hybrid competes in the same space as the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Prius.The car that started the whole Hybrid rage in the world – Prius – is also on sale in India for quite some time now. Loaded with a lot of technology, Prius is priced Rs 8 Lakh more than the younger sibling Camry. The Toyota Prius is powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a CVT transmission, with batteries supporting the green deal.Volvo, the Swedish car manufacturer was known for its safety standards, but that was a long ago. Retaining its whole Safety game, Volvo is now trying to make each and every car electric. To start the revolution (we would like to call it one), Volvo added a hybrid version to the world’s safest SUV – XC90. The XC90 T8 Excellence was the only hybrid SUV in India when it was 1launched.One might say that sportscar or fast cars and electric cars can’t go hand in hand, but BMW changed this notion many years back, when they launched the i8 coupe. The electric-hybrid sportscar had an all-electric range of 37 km, with a 0-100 kmph ability in less than 4.5 seconds. It also had the scissor doors, making it all-appealing to the crowds.The luxury arm of Toyota, Lexus is benefitted by the Toyota’s hybrid drivetrain supremacy. Each product launched in India is hybrid, making it leagues ahead of other rivals. Lexus is present in luxury segments and has products under ES (denotes mid-size sedan), LS (denotes full-size sedan), RX (mid-size crossover) and NX (compact SUV) categories. Lexus products range from Rs 53.18 Lakh to Rs 1.77 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Note - All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi.