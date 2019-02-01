English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

All Vehicles in Delhi-NCR Should be Affixed With Colour-Coded Stickers, HSRP by October: EPCA

The colour-coded vehicles would help in identifying vehicles based on their fuel type and hologram-based light blue colour sticker would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, while an orange sticker would be put on diesel-run vehicles.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
All Vehicles in Delhi-NCR Should be Affixed With Colour-Coded Stickers, HSRP by October: EPCA
Image used for representative purpose only. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
All vehicles in Delhi-NCR should be affixed with colour-coded stickers and High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by October this year, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) said earlier. The colour-coded vehicles would help in identifying vehicles based on their fuel type and hologram-based light blue colour sticker would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, while an orange sticker would be put on diesel-run vehicles. HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

The move aims to fight pollution, especially during the winters when a particular type of vehicle could be banned based on its fuel type. In a meeting, chaired by EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal, with NCR state authorities and members from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body representing all major vehicles and vehicular engine manufacturers in India,he directed all old and new vehicles to affix with colour-coded stickers by October.

"The EPCA would like to get all four states Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan -- to notify the options and time-frame under through they will ensure that all old four-wheelers would get the colour-coded stickers and HSRP," said Sunita Narain, a member of the EPCA. As many as 76,000 four-wheelers registered in Delhi have already been affixed with both HSRP and stickers. There are around 50 lakh four-wheelers in the city that need to go for HSRP and stickers.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
