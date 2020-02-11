Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

All Volvo Vehicles Are Now BS-VI Compliant, No Price Increase Until March-End

As a gesture towards its customers, Volvo will only implement a price hike from March 31 this year.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
All Volvo Vehicles Are Now BS-VI Compliant, No Price Increase Until March-End
Volvo XC40 t4 R. (Image: News18.com)

Volvo Car India has successfully introduced BS-VI Certified cars across its range from February 2020. All cars assembled at the plant or imported are now BS-VI Certified. This comes from Volvo Car India’s commitment towards providing more and more sustainable products to its esteemed customers.

“The transition from BS-IV to BS-VI has been challenging, especially keeping in mind the industry’s performance in 2019. I am extremely proud of my team and our partners who have been relentless in making sure a smooth shift to BS-VI well before the deadline. As a gesture to our customers owning an environment-friendly BS-VI Volvo Car this financial year, we do not have any price increase for our BS-VI certified cars till 31st March 2020” said Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Last year, the company launched the XC40 T4 R in India at Rs 39.9 Lakh. The car was compliant with BS-VI emission norms at the launch. The XC40 is the only car in its segment to have radar-based Active Safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist, active at speeds up to 50 km/h it avoids a collision from other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. Adaptive Cruise Control lets the XC40 maintain a safe distance on highways and other features like On-coming lane Mitigation, Driver Alerts, Run-off Road protection and roll stability control reassure the driver and its occupants. The safety cage and 7 airbags add to the protective safety in an unlikely event of a collision.

The XC40 is available in the R-Design to trim with a 2L 4-Cylinder T4 petrol variant producing 190hp and 300Nm of peak torque, the engine is mated to the 8-speed Geartronic gearbox front-wheel drive and complies with stringent BSVI emission norms.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

