Did you know that apart from China, Russia, Germany, France and Sweden, India is on the list of countries manufacturing the most powerful locomotives in the world? For the first time in the world, only India has run this powerful rail engine named WAG12 B on the broad gauge railway line. This rail engine is being produced jointly by Indian Railways and France’s ALSTOM Private Limited at Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory under the Make in India programme. So far, 100 engines have been made. A target has been set to make 800 such electric locomotives. Running at a capacity of 12,000 horsepower, the model name stands for broad gauge (W), Alternating Current (AC), Goods traffic (G) locomotive, and 12,000 hp (12).

These modern, 3-phase, 9000 kW IGBT-based rail engines are cutting edge. These have also received GPS, enabling cross-border tracking. This engine is capable of moving a fully loaded freight train at a speed of 120 km/h. It has led to an increase in the freight trains’ average speed and load-carrying capacity in India. At Madhepura, twin BO Bo Design engines are constructed. The axle load of this rail engine is 22.5 tonnes and is increasable to 25 tonnes.

On May 18, 2020, the WAG 12 locomotive conducted its maiden journey from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station to Shivpur. A twin-section locomotive created for broad gauge railroads is the WAG 12B. This locomotive’s wheel management falls under the Bo’Bo’+Bo’Bo’ category. It has a maximum speed of 120 km/h. The locomotive’s cabin is modern and completely air-conditioned. Two engines make up the locomotive. In case the master loco malfunctions, work can be done using the power of the slave loco. To finish the job when there is less load, one of the two engines can be shut off.

Read all the Latest Auto News here