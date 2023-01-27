CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Auto » All You Need To Know About India's WAG12 B, One of World's Most Powerful Locomotives
1-MIN READ

All You Need To Know About India's WAG12 B, One of World's Most Powerful Locomotives

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 16:40 IST

Delhi, India

On May 18, 2020, the WAG 12 locomotive conducted its maiden journey from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station to Shivpur.

On May 18, 2020, the WAG 12 locomotive conducted its maiden journey from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station to Shivpur.

Running at a capacity of 12,000 horsepower, the model name stands for broad gauge (W), Alternating Current (AC), Goods traffic (G) locomotive, 12,000 hp (12)

Did you know that apart from China, Russia, Germany, France and Sweden, India is on the list of countries manufacturing the most powerful locomotives in the world? For the first time in the world, only India has run this powerful rail engine named WAG12 B on the broad gauge railway line. This rail engine is being produced jointly by Indian Railways and France’s ALSTOM Private Limited at Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory under the Make in India programme. So far, 100 engines have been made. A target has been set to make 800 such electric locomotives. Running at a capacity of 12,000 horsepower, the model name stands for broad gauge (W), Alternating Current (AC), Goods traffic (G) locomotive, and 12,000 hp (12).

These modern, 3-phase, 9000 kW IGBT-based rail engines are cutting edge. These have also received GPS, enabling cross-border tracking. This engine is capable of moving a fully loaded freight train at a speed of 120 km/h. It has led to an increase in the freight trains’ average speed and load-carrying capacity in India. At Madhepura, twin BO Bo Design engines are constructed. The axle load of this rail engine is 22.5 tonnes and is increasable to 25 tonnes.

On May 18, 2020, the WAG 12 locomotive conducted its maiden journey from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station to Shivpur. A twin-section locomotive created for broad gauge railroads is the WAG 12B. This locomotive’s wheel management falls under the Bo’Bo’+Bo’Bo’ category. It has a maximum speed of 120 km/h. The locomotive’s cabin is modern and completely air-conditioned. Two engines make up the locomotive. In case the master loco malfunctions, work can be done using the power of the slave loco. To finish the job when there is less load, one of the two engines can be shut off.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. auto
  2. Indian Railways
  3. Railways
first published:January 27, 2023, 16:40 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 16:40 IST
Read More